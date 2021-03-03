Democratic Republic of São Tomé : Second Review under the Extended Credit Facility, Request for Waiver for Nonobservance of Performance Criterion, Request for Modification of Performance Criteria, and Financing Assurances Review-Press Release; Staff…

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

March 3, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a severe impact on São Tomé and Príncipe’s economy, exacerbating fiscal and external imbalances. Tourism activities and external remittances dropped sharply, while lockdown measures further deepened the recession. The authorities’ swift actions and unprecedented international financial support are helping the country weather the emergency. The economy began to reopen in the fall, but the outlook for 2021 remains challenging and subject to significant uncertainty.