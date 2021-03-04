Kramer Social Distance Device Supports Schools Reopening for In-Person Learning
New contact tracing devices monitor only proximity to other devices and maintain user privacy.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reopening schools for in-person learning has been a priority nationwide. Yet following the CDC’s recommended prevention steps has been challenging for everyone, including schools. Kramer Social Distance devices, offered by HD Distributing, offer an easier path to maintain social distancing among students and provide safe, private contact tracing data.
“The Kramer Social Distance device utilizes secure, non-invasive technology that maintains personal privacy,” said Dave Olson of HD Distributing. “The device’s low-level Bluetooth signals are only used to measure distance and duration between other like devices. It does not pair, receive or transmit data to/from any other Bluetooth device. In addition, no smart devices, GPS or Wi-Fi signaling is required.”
Social distancing has been proven to be an effective way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Businesses and schools are faced with the need to maintain and monitor social distancing within buildings and across campuses. Education institutions can be particularly challenging, as personal privacy and safety are of paramount importance.
The Kramer Social Distance device is uniquely designed to monitor and communicate with other devices. The device does not store or record personal information, only recording interactions between devices. Administrators and/or health professionals would be the only personnel with access to recorded data.
“When you use the Kramer device in schools, you only need to access device data if/when there is a reported COVID-19 diagnosis,” said Dave. “Data is collected and analyzed to determine close contacts. Faculty and staff can then inform parents and take the necessary next steps based on the current health protocols”.
The Kramer Social Distance devices use standard batteries and do not require charging. They turn on and off automatically, and device batteries will last 4-6 months (based on use). The devices are wearable, either on clothing or attached to a lanyard. Devices are worn during school hours and removed before students leave the building. Schools should continue following all recommended CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
HD Distributing offers a free downloadable information kit about the Kramer Social Distance devices and welcomes inquiries from interested parents, teachers, schools, districts, and businesses. For more information, visit https://www.hd2pro.com/kramer-social-distance-devices-lp
