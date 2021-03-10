RESNET Recognizes Builders Leading the Path to Net Zero Energy Honor Roll of Builders with Lowest Average HERS Scores
HERS Index Net Zero Energy Honor Roll of Builders
Homes with low HERS Index Scores are more comfortable and also annually save their families an average of over $750 a year in utility costs.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 was a record year in terms of the number of homes that were HERS rated and entered into the RESNET National Registry. The year was also notable for how builders are blazing the path to net-zero energy homes.
— RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden
In 2020, there were 299,755 homes HERS rated. The average HERS Index Score of the homes HERS rated was 58. RESNET recognizes those pioneers who are building and selling high-energy performance homes.
RESNET conducted an analysis of the 299,755 homes that were HERS rated. It found that the builders who built over 50 homes had the lowest average HERS Index Scores. Click here to download full report.
RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden commented, “RESNET is proud to recognize the homebuilders that are leading the path to net-zero energy homes. By comparison, a HERS Index Score of 100 represents a home built as recently as 2006. Not only are these homes with low HERS Index Scores are more comfortable for owners of the homes, but they also annually save their families an average of over $750 a year in utility costs, fostering local economic development, and reduce annually an average of 4.39 tons of carbon emissions aiding the environment.”
