Smansha Announces App Migration to ForwardAI
Smansha App Shifts to ForwardAI Predict, a Free-to-Use Cash Flow Forecasting and Funding App for Accountants and Small Business OwnersVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Smansha Analytics announced a new degree of partnership with market-leading small business lending data technology company ForwardAI. From April 1, 2021, Smansha’s forecasting and funding app will be known as ForwardAI Predict, a cash flow analysis app designed for small businesses. In addition to the name change, the app’s functionality is going to go from a paid model to one that is completely free to use.
“2020 was an unprecedented year for most small businesses,” Nick Chandi, ForwardAI CEO said. “Both companies want to make it easier for small businesses across the world to avoid cash flow gaps. By combining forces, we’ll be able to make a difference with a lot of businesses.”
Accountants and small business owners across the USA and Canada have been using Smansha to identify cash flow gaps and seek funding throughout 2020. This partnership means that the algorithms used to predict the gaps will get better than ever during 2021.
“We’re excited to have Smansha’s userbase fuse with ForwardAI’s powerful technology,” said Jag Barpagga, CIO of ForwardAI. “This partnership is a positive step for users of both ForwardAI’s API and Smansha’s app. Smansha only integrates with QuickBooks Online and Xero right now; as ForwardAI Predict users will be able to access analytics while using even more leading accounting software brands.”
• On April 1, 2021, the Smansha app will be known as the ForwardAI Predict app
• Smansha’s small business cash flow forecasting and funding app is now free to use for accountants and small business owners
• The transition is going to lead to more accounting software integrations than ever before for a cash flow forecasting and funding app
About Smansha:
Smansha Analytics Inc. offers a small business cash flow forecasting app that combines powerful predictive algorithms with access to over 40 alternative lenders in the United States and Canada. Integrating with accounting data from both QuickBooks Online and Xero, Smansha’s app makes it easy for both accountants and small business owners to make proactive decisions for their future.
About ForwardAI:
ForwardAI.com Inc. is pioneering the small-based lending industry with an easy-to-use API that automates 160+ real-time accounting data points to predict a small business’s future financial viability. Its technology solution is built on the most robust suite of cash flow accounting data and analytics for small business lending and can integrate in less than 24 hours. We support the leading small business accounting software and are continuously adding new partners. Follow our updates at ForwardAI.com.
