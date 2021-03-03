Queer Lenormand Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter Close to Achieving $2,793 Goal Amount With a Month to Go

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queer Lenormand crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter launched by graphic designer, illustrator and queer artist Mariana Andrade continues to garner more attention and support, even with still a month to go.

For those who are unfamiliar with Lenormand cards, these are considered to be an alternative cartomancy system to tarot cards, oracle cards and other similar card divination systems.

Lenormand cards are distinctive from tarot cards in that their interpretation is less focused on psychological feelings and more on everyday, practical matters. Also, unlike tarot cards, which comprise 78 cards, the traditional Lenormand deck comprises only 36 cards, out of which there are only three generic person cards: The Child, Man and Woman.

Andrade’s Queer Lenormand deck hopes to change this aspect of traditional Lenormand cards by introducing additional cards that consider the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Queer Lenormand includes 18 more cards, which are essentially character cards that anyone can use for a reading or establishing relationships. These extra cards are:

5 person cards: Represent those who identify as non-binary, genderqueer or gender- fluid

4 men cards: Make for a total of five men cards in the deck

4 women cards: Make for a total of five women cards in the deck

1 child card: This extra child card means there are now two child cards in the deck

4 drag cards: Represent drag queens and drag kings



The Queer Lenormand deck, beyond having 54 cards, also comes with a guidebook with a size of 105mm x 148mm. The guidebook provides the meaning of the cards and also includes two reading styles designed to help users – whether they are new to Lenormand cartomancy or are well-versed in the conventional Lenormand deck.

Andrade developed this project “to solve the problem of lack of inclusion in terms of the diversity of genres in the traditional Lenormand deck.”

“The world is changing, and the cards can change too,” says Andrade.

Professional card readers should also have the tools to accommodate all types of customers – including those who do not identify with the traditional binary gender system of man and woman. The Queer Lenormand deck has person cards that represent other types of gender (or even non-gender identification) to address this concern.

Those who want to support this project have until 3 April 2021 to extend their assistance.

More details about this project, including backer packages, are available on the Queer Lenormand Kickstarter page.