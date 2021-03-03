Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Woman-Designed, Woman-Developed Engraving Machine Shines as New Industry Standard

The Jupiter Engraving System is all-inclusive, light weight, and fast.

Jupiter and Co. is now franchising.

New all-inclusive engraving machine designed and developed by Jupiter and Co.’s founder, Heather Bryan.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jupiter and Co., a flexible, home-based franchise opportunity that focuses on the creation and sales of promotional items and engraving services, has just announced its advance in new technology for their Jupiter Engraving System.

The company, which launched its franchise this year, is upping the industry ante by being the one-and-only woman-designed, woman-developed diamond drag engraver on the market. “Jupiter and Co. has the only all-inclusive engraving system on the market, differentiating us from any other company out there,” asserted Heather Bryan, Jupiter and Co.’s founder and owner. “This is an engraver with proprietary software and machinery that truly is top of the line, all encompassed as the Jupiter Engraving System.”

The new Jupiter and Co. engraver is a technology breakthrough due to its speed, proprietary software as well as its size. “The engraver powers up, engraves a first name and last name, and powers down all in under 3 minutes,” said Bryan. “Not only does the speed of this machine open up new markets for us, but its footprint makes it portable, weighing in at only 8 pounds, plus it’s quiet.” Interested franchisees can view the machine and the entire Jupiter Engraving System set-up in this latest demonstration video found here.

The Jupiter and Co. franchise opportunity is based on the new engraver, allowing for a franchisee to enter the personalized gift market in a one-stop-shop franchise. “We give our franchisees the products, the templates, the machine, and the software, which makes it really easy for anyone to own the business,” said Bryan.

Jupiter and Co. has opened franchise opportunities for interested candidates. The franchise package includes training, ongoing support, and the upgraded, diamond-dragged Jupiter Engraving System. For more information on the franchise opportunity, visit their franchise page.

About Jupiter and Co.

Jupiter and Co. is a flexible business focused on the creation of promotional items and personal gifts using their Jupiter Engraving System. The company, based out of Carbondale, Colorado, has been proving its model works for over 15 years. To learn more about the opportunities found at Jupiter and Co., visit their website at www.juipiterandcompany.com.

Heather Bryan
Jupiter and Co.
+1 401-206-9120
The Jupiter Engraving System demonstration.

