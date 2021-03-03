Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,440 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer, Pelosi, Clyburn Joint Statement on the Next Director of the Office of Management and Budget

WASHINGTON, DC – Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn issued the following joint statement on the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB):

“Neera Tanden is an outstanding public servant who has dedicated decades to fighting to advance the health, financial security and well-being of the American people.  We know that she will continue to bring her progressive values, bold vision for the future and valuable perspective to Democrats’ work to Build Back Better.

“As longtime Members of the Appropriations Committee, we take great pride in recommending Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.  We have worked closely with her for several years and highly recommend her for her intellect, her deep expertise on the federal budget and her determination to ensure that our budget reflects our values as a nation.  Her legislative prowess, extensive knowledge of federal agencies, incisive strategic mind and proven track record will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris Administration.  Her leadership at the OMB would be historic and would send a strong message that this Administration is eager to work in close coordination with Members of Congress to craft budgets that meet the challenges of our time and can secure broad, bipartisan support.”

You just read:

Hoyer, Pelosi, Clyburn Joint Statement on the Next Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.