Hoyer, Pelosi, Clyburn Joint Statement on the Next Director of the Office of Management and Budget

WASHINGTON, DC – Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn issued the following joint statement on the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB):

“Neera Tanden is an outstanding public servant who has dedicated decades to fighting to advance the health, financial security and well-being of the American people. We know that she will continue to bring her progressive values, bold vision for the future and valuable perspective to Democrats’ work to Build Back Better.

“As longtime Members of the Appropriations Committee, we take great pride in recommending Shalanda Young as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. We have worked closely with her for several years and highly recommend her for her intellect, her deep expertise on the federal budget and her determination to ensure that our budget reflects our values as a nation. Her legislative prowess, extensive knowledge of federal agencies, incisive strategic mind and proven track record will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris Administration. Her leadership at the OMB would be historic and would send a strong message that this Administration is eager to work in close coordination with Members of Congress to craft budgets that meet the challenges of our time and can secure broad, bipartisan support.”