Tax Commissioner Advises Taxpayers on 2021 Tax Season

BISMARCK, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger has announced that the 2021 individual income tax season will open on February 12, coinciding with the date that the IRS will begin to process returns.

“We are looking forward to processing North Dakota individual income tax returns,” Rauschenberger said. “The start of the tax season varies each year. However, like many states, North Dakota opens filing season in conjunction with the IRS.”

Rauschenberger added that his office is prepared for another substantial tax season. In 2020, the Office of State Tax Commissioner processed over 490,000 North Dakota individual income tax returns. Approximately 88 percent of these taxpayers e-filed.

“We continue to encourage taxpayers to e-file and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security, and timeliness of return and refund processing,” Rauschenberger said. “Taxpayers should also verify their address and bank account information to avoid errors.”

There are several free tools and services offered to North Dakotans depending on income and age. Many North Dakotans are eligible to e-file their taxes for free, depending on income and age. By answering a few questions online using the ND Free File tool at www.nd.gov/tax/NDFreeFile, taxpayers can easily see if they qualify to file their federal and state returns for free with certain tax software companies. Taxpayers may also utilize free tax preparation sites available around the state. These sites are run by either the AARP or the IRS, and most will be opening in February. Services will be available online or in person depending on each location. Details and location information may be found and will continue to be updated at www.nd.gov/tax/freetaxprep.

Taxpayers may also e-file by purchasing tax preparation software, working with a tax professional, or using the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s stand-alone free ND Fillable Forms option (for ND return only).

Rauschenberger continues to encourage taxpayers to file early to help prevent fraudsters from claiming their refund. Taxpayers may use the Where’s My Refund? tool found at www.nd.gov/tax/refund to help track the status of their state refund.

The IRS has also made a tool available to all taxpayers this year as an increased protection against fraud. The Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) is a six-digit number taxpayers can use in place of their social security number when filing their federal return. Taxpayers can voluntarily choose to participate in this program as a proactive approach to protect themselves from tax-related identity theft. More information regarding the program may be found on the IRS website at www.irs.gov/ippin.

North Dakota tax booklets, forms, and payment vouchers may be found on the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.nd.gov/tax/forms. IRS forms may be found at www.irs.gov or by calling 1-800-TAX-FORM (1-800-829-3676).

The due date to file and pay 2020 individual income tax returns is Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Taxpayers can stay up-to-date on North Dakota tax-related matters by visiting the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.nd.gov/tax or by connecting on Facebook or Twitter.

