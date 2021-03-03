GiveGab Introduces Cloud-Hosted Donation Sites to Their Digital Fundraising Suite

/EIN News/ -- Ithaca, NY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveGab, the number one platform for Giving Days and year-round giving, has recently introduced Donation Sites to their suite of digital fundraising solutions. This product serves as a simple and secure way for organizations to collect donations through a mobile-responsive, custom-branded, and cloud-hosted website.

Powered by the same technology behind GiveGab’s Donation Forms (formerly known as GiveGab Enterprise), Donation Sites empower organizations to quickly deploy landing pages to support time-critical emergency and disaster relief efforts, new impact funds, and more.

“We saw the need of many organizations to launch unlimited landing pages dedicated to fundraising campaigns beyond their Giving Days. Donation Sites makes the best features of our Donation Forms product, like advanced customization and reporting, more accessible! We’re excited to continue to work with our partners to make it super easy for fundraising professionals to be great at their jobs!” - Charlie Mulligan, CEO and Co-Founder at GiveGab

Donation Sites offer a variety of benefits, including the following:

Flexible Site Editing

Create a branded site with unlimited landing pages for your donation forms

Embed videos and images with an easy-to-use content and HTML editor

Add custom styling to your donation forms so they match your site

Provide a donor-centric experience for your supporters

Multiple Donation Form Options

Build custom donation forms to support time-critical emergency and disaster relief efforts, new impact funds, and more

Customize your donation forms to collect the information you need while supporting a variety of payment methods

Easily launch a recurring giving program for sustained growth and donor retention

Advanced Reporting & Integrations

Monitor and track the success of your forms with robust reporting tools

Utilize GiveGab’s API to tightly integrate with your CRM for automated donor management and gift tracking

Track KPIs with GiveGab’s built-in Business Intelligence Dashboards and analytics tools

Leverage integrations with Salesforce, Blackbaud, and Double the Donation

To learn more about GiveGab’s new Donation Sites product, visit info.givegab.com/donation-sites.

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, hospital foundations, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make online fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective.

Marcy Ogborn GiveGab 607-745-7249 marcy@givegab.com