Penn Virginia Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:PVAC) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, March 8, 2021, and hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern.



Event: Penn Virginia Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call.

Earnings Call Timing: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Webcast: Log onto the Company's website, www.pennvirginia.com, up to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Phone: Dial toll-free (844) 707-6931 (international: (412) 317-9248) five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call.

Replay: An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at the Company's website beginning shortly after the webcast. The replay will also be available from March 9, 2021 through March 15, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international: (412) 317-0088) and entering the pass code 10152095.

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com. The information on the Company's website is not part of this release.

Contact:

Clay Jeansonne

Investor Relations

Ph: (713) 722-6540

E-Mail: invest@pennvirginia.com