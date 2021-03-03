GreyOrange and Vicarious Launch Autonomous Vertical Picking Solution for Apparel and Omnichannel Fulfillment

-- First-of-its-kind fulfillment innovation drives efficiency, safety and sustainability in distribution centers as the only vertical picking solution on the market --

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange, a global leader in AI-enabled software and robotics for fulfillment automation, today announced a partnership with Vicarious, an AI robotic integrator that automates tasks too versatile and complex to be handled by traditional, hard-coded automation systems. Together Vicarious and GreyOrange have launched the industry’s first and only Autonomous Vertical Picking solution for automated pick-n-pack operations in omnichannel fulfillment.

Autonomous Vertical Picking from Vicarious interfaces smoothly into a global workflow orchestrated by GreyOrange’s GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System (FOS), which uses advanced science to continuously evaluate order fulfillment performance and prioritize decisions and workflows. At the beginning of the process, GreyOrange’s Ranger GTP robots (Goods-To-Person) bring inventory on Mobile Stock Units (MSUs) to the pick-pack station. There, the Autonomous Vertical Picking solution perceives the size, shape and material characteristics of inventory items, including when these are loosely positioned in an unstructured fashion, eliminating the need to create fixture definitions and programming. The solution then applies the appropriate motion to approach, retrieve and place items into order boxes. Autonomous Vertical Picking can handle all kinds of inventory, including small and delicate individual items (“eaches”), folded stacks of apparel “eaches” and bagged or unbagged apparel.

“Vicarious’ computer-vision and robotics technology is a breakthrough in the ability to handle unstructured, previously hard-to-grasp items. Combined with GreyOrange’s knowhow in fulfillment workflows we can offer a game-changing solution to the industry,” said Dileep George, co-founder and CTO of Vicarious.



While other autonomous picking solutions perform overhead downward picking from totes holding single items, this launch marks the first solution able to pick a variety of dissimilar inventory items stored in vertical Mobile Stock Units. It works alongside people in the distribution center, augmenting capacity while enabling the human workforce to maintain safe physical distances from each other.



“This partnership expands the autonomous picking capabilities of our GreyMatter platform, enabling fulfillment centers to operate at higher throughputs without interruption,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CTO for GreyOrange.

“Using AI-driven software combined with smart robots can help ecommerce and omnichannel players increase the efficiency of their operations by 300 to 400 percent while also providing safe and socially-distanced work environments for their associates. This type of fulfillment technology gives them an edge over their competition when it comes to managing pace and talent,” Gupta concluded.



The key benefits of Autonomous Vertical Picking include:



Efficiency : Overall solution improves capacity and reduces fulfillment costs for customers

: Overall solution improves capacity and reduces fulfillment costs for customers Safety: Enables human workforce to maintain safe physical distance, reduces repetitive tasks

Enables human workforce to maintain safe physical distance, reduces repetitive tasks Sustainability: Capable of handling bagged or unbagged apparel items to reduce plastic waste



About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is a global leader in AI-driven software (the GreyMatter™ Fulfillment Operating System) and smart robotics (the Ranger™ Robot Series) that automate and modernize fulfillment operations. GreyOrange builds software and robots together so they cooperate in selecting and executing warehouse activities based on a company’s priorities. This enables companies to better meet the demands of modern commerce by making and keeping more customer promises, capturing more revenue, maximizing efficiency and improving work experiences for their employees. For more information on GreyOrange, visit www.GreyOrange.com .

About Vicarious

Vicarious is a robotic integrator that relies on neuroscience-based AI to automate tasks previously too complex and versatile for traditional automation. In addition to vertical picking and e-commerce fulfillment, Vicarious also develops kitting, palletizing and packaging applications. Vicarious builds on 10 years of research and development and is backed by Silicon Valley’s biggest tech titans such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, as well as by several industrial investors. For more information on Vicarious, visit www.vicarious.com.

For more information on GreyOrange, visit www.GreyOrange.com .



Media Contacts

Daniel Li

Vicarious FPC, Inc.

510-800-7050

daniel@vicarious.com

Allison Mills

LeadCoverage

706-200-2148

allison@leadcoverage.com