Satori Named Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company, Sweeps 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in 10 Categories

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori, the industry’s leading provider of data governance and secure data access, has been named a winner for 10 categories in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Among the most significant are the following designations: Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company; Access Control; Data Governance; Database Security; and Data Security. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.



Satori’s mission is to help organizations maximize their data-driven competitive advantage by removing barriers to broad data access and usage while ensuring security, privacy and compliance. The Satori Secure Data Access Cloud is the first solution on the market to offer continuous visibility and granular control for data flows across all cloud and hybrid data stores. With Satori, organizations can easily understand where their data is, how it is being used, who is accessing it, and where it is flowing within their infrastructure.

"We are honored to be awarded in 10 categories for this year’s Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Eldad Chai, CEO and Co-founder of Satori. “The significant shift of data to the cloud has made data protection more important than ever as existing approaches to data access and security don’t scale in these new environments. Satori is introducing a new DataOps architecture that provides this security, along with simplified data governance, real-time data visibility and self-service access to data. These awards are indicative of the value in Satori’s mission and products, and data leaders and CISOs should take note."

"We congratulate Satori for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive, and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

Each year the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to honor the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals and organizations.

About Satori

Satori is revolutionizing data protection and governance. Its Secure Data Access Platform seamlessly integrates into any environment to deliver complete data-flow visibility utilizing activity-based discovery and classification. The platform provides context-aware and granular data access and privacy policies across all enterprise data flows, data access and data stores. With Satori, organizations and their data teams can confidently ensure that data security, privacy and compliance are in place - enabling data-driven innovation and competitive advantage.

