Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Global-Tek Manufacturing and Machining Technology to Crawford United Corporation

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Global-Tek Manufacturing and Machining Technology by Crawford United Corporation.

Global-Tek Manufacturing in Ceiba, Puerto Rico and Machining Technology in Longmont, Colorado are businesses that provide customers in the defense, aerospace, and medical device markets with highly engineered manufacturing solutions, including CNC machining, die casting, anodizing, electro polishing, and laser marking.

Crawford United Corporation, located in Cleveland, OH is a growth-oriented holding company providing specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, aerospace, education, transportation, and petrochemical.

About Woodbridge International

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

