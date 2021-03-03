Neonatal Ventilator Market is Expected to Reach $555.80 Million by 2027: Says AMR

Increase in incidence of preterm births with respiratory disorders, emergence of non-invasive neonatal ventilators, and rise in government expenditures on healthcare drive the growth of the global neonatal ventilator market. Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2019. Based on region, the market across North America held the highest share in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Neonatal Ventilator Market was estimated at $328.65 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $555.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3705



Increase in incidence of preterm births with respiratory disorders, emergence of non-invasive neonatal ventilators, and rise in government expenditures on healthcare drive the growth of the global neonatal ventilator market. On the other hand, high cost of the devices impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological innovations, portability, and design are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario-

Increase in the implementation of neonatal ventilators to COVID-19 infected neonates and adult patients across the globe impacted the global neonatal ventilator market positively.

At the same time, the manufacturers across the globe has also escalated the production of neonatal ventilators to get through the battle of the pandemic.

The global neonatal ventilator market is analyzed across type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the invasive segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2027. The non-invasive segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment contributed to around three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3705



Based on region, North America garnered the highest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global neonatal ventilator market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces analyzed through the market report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global neonatal ventilator market report include Carl Reiner GmbH, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fritz Stephan GmbH, Hamilton Medical AG, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Smiths Group Plc., Vyaire Medical Inc.,Getinge AB, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (SLE Limited), and Medtronic Plc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.





