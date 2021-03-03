Global Baby Pacifier Market is expected to reach $549.66 Million by 2027: Says Allied Market Research

Increase in disposable income of customers, innovative product offerings, and surge in birth rate across the world fuel the growth of the global baby pacifier market. By product, the single-piece baby pacifier segment dominated the market in 2019. Moreover, the market across North America region is expected to manifest the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Increase in disposable income of customers, innovative product offerings, and surge in birth rate across the world fuel the growth of the global baby pacifier market. On the other hand, accessibility of low-quality products impedes the market growth. However, growth in social media marketing is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak impacted the market negatively. The supermarkets and convenience stores were instructed to be closed during the lockdown. This has curbed the growth of the market. At the same time, the e-commerce segment of the market has gained a significant growth.

The suspension of manufacturing sites, dearth of workforce, and disrupted supply chain affected the supply-demand.

The global baby pacifier market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the single-piece baby pacifier segment dominated the market in 2019, with more than half of the global market. The segment is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the multiple-piece baby pacifier segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on consumer, the offline segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourth of the global market. However, the online segment is expected to register to highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, the global baby pacifier market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated with the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the market. Nevertheless, the North America region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Key market players profiled in the report include Doddle & co., Trebco Specialty Products Inc., Natursutten, MAM USA Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mayborn USA Inc., NUK USA LLC, The White Company, The Natural Baby Company, and Baby Shusher.

