Banking SaaS Innovator Zafin Welcomes John Smith as Senior Vice President of Ecosystems to Accelerate Modernization and Catalyze Growth Across Banking Sectors

With extensive financial services experience, Smith will engage partners to ensure customer success

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform for the next generation of banking, today announces the appointment of John Smith as senior vice president of ecosystems. Smith oversees Zafin's global partnership initiatives, including acquisition and onboarding, joint solutions and go-to-market activities. Smith will focus on ensuring the company's partner ecosystem is positioned to equip banks with best-in-class integrated solutions for effective core modernization and digital transformation.



“John is an experienced leader with a proven track record building partnerships and alliances that create symbiotic ecosystems for financial services,” said Karim Al Somji, co-founder and CEO of Zafin. “He is a welcome addition to the Zafin team, and we believe he will harness his deep understanding of the industry and the specific challenges and opportunities banks face with their existing cores to ensure we’re delivering product and pricing solutions for our clients.”



Smith brings more than 20 years of financial services experience to his role with Zafin. He has held leadership positions at IBM and Hewlett Packard, most recently as program director for financial services at IBM, focused on the Z-Series ecosystem and working directly with banking’s biggest platform vendors.



Digital transformation is essential for banks, highlighted by the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Zafin's platform enables a truly differentiated core modernization, removing risk, accelerating payback and simplifying compliance.



“Core modernization is a top priority for banks and credit unions of all sizes, and I understand the challenges they face when it comes to digital transformation based on my experience working with the largest core providers in the world,” said Smith. “Zafin provides an essential solution banks need for digital transformation. Integrating Zafin into a bank’s technology stack is a powerful accelerator for change and agility. My goal is to ensure our partner ecosystem is aligned with Zafin's mission and provides the solutions banks need to succeed.”



About Zafin

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less.

