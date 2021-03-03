Brendan S. Jones Named President of Blink Charging and Added to the Company’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- - The announcement furthers the Company’s acceleration as a leader in EV charging infrastructure globally

Miami Beach, FL, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Brendan S. Jones has been promoted to the role of President and has been added to Blink’s Board of Directors. Since Mr. Jones joined Blink in April 2020 as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, he has successfully built the organization for future expansion.

Under Mr. Jones’ direction, Blink has restructured its existing operations while focusing on growing the team to meet future demand for EV charging infrastructure. During his tenure, the Company has grown from 42 employees to over 100 with an additional 20 plus planned as EV adoption and infrastructure demand accelerates.

Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink, commented, "In the short time that Brendan has been with Blink, he has made a tremendous impact. He has streamlined our operations making them efficient and rapidly scalable. He has been instrumental in expanding our sales and marketing organization allowing us to aggressively pursue and contract new locations to deploy our chargers. With more than 30 years of corporate and executive experience at automotive, OEM, and EV charging companies, Brendan continues to make significant strategic and operational contributions to our Company. His leadership is demonstrated by the many partnerships and relationships both commercial and governmental that he has been responsible for securing in less than one year."

Blink's EV charging footprint is growing exponentially. In Brendan's new role as President, I'm confident he will continue to be an invaluable resource as we further accelerate our progress in deploying EV infrastructure worldwide."

Mr. Jones commented, “This is a pivotal time for Blink as we aggressively expand our EV charging footprint both domestically and internationally with a focus on deploying our owned and operated model with strategic partners like medical centers, hotels, cinema companies and multi-resident apartment and condominium buildings in highly trafficked areas. We are witnessing dramatic growth in the EV industry and seeing a great deal of interest in our products from a wide variety of potential partners. This is an exciting time to be part of Blink as we establish convenient, accessible EV charging infrastructure to support the increasing numbers of EV drivers on the road.”

Brendan Jones joined Blink in April 2020, following his role as COO at Electrify America, LLC, where he was the very first employee and built the company from a startup into one of the largest, ultrafast EV charging companies in the world.

Prior to Electrify America, LLC, Mr. Jones was a Board member and Vice President, OEM Strategy and Business Development at EVgo and helped reposition the company from a single subscriber revenue model to one with multi-million-dollar contracts with automotive OEMs and established the foundational elements for the rapid expansion of Fast Charger infrastructure in the U.S.

Mr. Jones previously spent 21 years from April 1994 and March 2014 at Nissan North America, the last six of which were in senior management or director capacities. He was an integral part of the team working on the Nissan LEAF, which he helped develop into the top-selling battery electric vehicle of all time. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts from George Mason University. He has previously served on numerous boards and EV industry committees.

The company’s Board of Directors is comprised of industry-leading executives which have been selected for their pivotal role in the accelerated growth of the company. Mr. Jones’s addition to the Board joins existing members Michael D. Farkas, Don Engel, Ritsaart van Montfrans, Louis Buffalino, Kenneth Marks, and Jack Levine. Blink’s Board is now comprised of seven directors, four of whom are independent.

