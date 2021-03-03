Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Veteran Nashville Banker Joins CapStar as Commercial Relationship Manager

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Emmanuel (Manny) Loreant as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager with concentration in the greater metro and north Nashville market area. Manny brings an extensive financial services background and will focus on banking privately owned businesses, their owners, and real estate investors across the region.

“Manny is an experienced commercial banker with a demonstrated history of success in the market,” said Jay Roney, CapStar’s Sumner County market president. “Skilled in portfolio and risk management, commercial and business lending and credit analysis, Manny will be an outstanding addition to our talented team of bankers.”

Manny Loreant, Commercial Relationship Manager (manny.loreant@capstarbank.com)

Manny joins CapStar having most recently served as Vice President – Commercial Banking at Reliant Bank. Previously, he worked in business banking for Bank of America and First Citizens Bank in the Nashville and North Middle Tennessee area.

Manny earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Trevecca Nazarene University.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.98 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers in 12 Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:
Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579, nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c12fe97-ac70-4ec1-8479-19ba08a19533


Primary Logo

Manny Loreant

CapStar Bank

