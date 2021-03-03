Statistics on Global 3D Printing Metals Market Size Will Reach USD 5167.9 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research study; the global 3D Printing Metals Market in 2019 was approximately USD 724.6 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 5167.9 Million by 2026. Top market players are Renishaw PLC, General Electric Company, Materialise NV, Sandvik AB, The ExOne Company, Proto Labs, Inc., Hoganas AB and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “3D Printing Metals Market By Form (Powder, and Filament), Technology (Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Metal Extrusion, and Others), Metal (Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, and Others) and By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global 3D Printing Metals Market was estimated at USD 724.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5167.9 Million by 2026. The global 3D Printing Metals Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4% from 2019 to 2027”.

Growing demand for 3D printed components in aerospace & defense is likely to boost the 3D printing metals market. Significant weight and cost reduction can be achieved by the implementation of the 3D printed components and hence end-user industries are majorly using 3D printers to produce components. Reduced prices of 3D printers along with easy availability of raw materials have resulted in the growth of the market and are expected to continue this trend in the upcoming future. In addition, recent developments in technology that signify the production of advanced and better quality products such as Inconel powder are projected to support market growth. The possibility of custom parts creation by 3D printing has the ability to open new revenue opportunities in a number of applications. The market is therefore expected to experience rapid growth over the projected time frame.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the 3D Printing Metals Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the 3D Printing Metals Market?

3) Who are the top market players in 3D Printing Metals Market?

4) What will be the future market of the 3D Printing Metals Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/3d-printing-metals-market-by-form-powder-and-1042

The powder category in the form segment was the largest segment in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. Engine components and parts manufacturing use powder form of metal accounted for its complex geometries and products with high density. Hence, the growing demand for high strength and high-density products has increased the demand for the powder form. In the metal segment, the titanium category is anticipated to be the largest segment in the forecast period owing to its increasing applications in the aerospace & defense, and automobile industries. Properties of titanium such as high-temperature resistance and high impact have made it ideal for aerospace & defense applications. The growing demand for 3D-printed titanium products for fabrication applications and critical engineering applications is boosting the titanium category.

Industry Major Market Players

Renishaw PLC

General Electric Company

Materialise NV

Sandvik AB

The ExOne Company

Proto Labs

Inc.

Hoganas AB

Markforged

Inc.

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys LTD.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Voxeljet AG

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

SLM Solutions Group AG

Titomic Limited

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH

Wipro 3D

Incredible Am Pvt. LTD.

Gkn Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH

Oc Oerlikon Management Ag

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the 3D printing metals sector. Key strategic developments in the 3D printing metals market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the 3D printing metals market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The 3D printing metals market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 3D printing metals industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different forms, technology, metal, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the 3D printing metals industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the 3D printing metals industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The 3D printing metals market is segmented based on form, technology, metal, and application. On the basis of form segmentation, the market is classified into powder and filament. On the basis of technology segmentation, the market is classified into powder bed fusion, directed energy deposition, binder jetting, metal extrusion, and others. In terms of metal segmentation, the market is bifurcated into titanium, nickel, steel, aluminum, and others. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into aerospace & defense, automotive, medical & dental, and others.

North America dominated the 3D printing metals market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. Manufacturers of 3D printing metals in North America have adopted innovative approaches such as outstanding strategies for product promotion and creative product launches and have resulted in the growth of the market in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate among all the regions in the upcoming years. Currently, China is anticipated to have the largest market of 3D printing metals, and the growing presence of the powder and metal printer manufacturers from Europe and North America in the Asian markets is expected to boost the Asia Pacific market of 3D printing metals.

Browse the full “3D Printing Metals Market By Form (Powder, and Filament), Technology (Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Metal Extrusion, and Others), Metal (Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum, and Others) and By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-printing-metals-market-by-form-powder-and-1042

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the 3D printing metals market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 32.4%

It was established through primary research that the 3D printing metals market was valued at around USD 724.6 million in 2019

North America held the largest market share of 3D printing metals in terms of revenue in 2019

The “Powder” category, on the basis of form segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019

The “Titanium” category, on the basis of metal segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating in 2019

This report segments the 3D printing metals market as follows:

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis

Powder

Filament

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Metal Extrusion

Others

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: By Metal Segmentation Analysis

Titanium

Nickel

Steel

Aluminum

Others

Global 3D Printing Metals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Others

