TCR² Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that management will present an update on Company progress at two upcoming conferences in March using a virtual platform.



Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of TCR 2 Therapeutics, will present corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9, 2021 at 7:00am ET

Therapeutics, will present corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9, 2021 at 7:00am ET Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, and Robert Hofmeister, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 17, 2021 at 11:00am ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors or hematological malignancies. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carl Mauch

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

(617) 949-5667

carl.mauch@tcr2.com