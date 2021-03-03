Vallon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of CNS disorders, announced today that David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which is taking place March 9 and 10, 2021.

In addition to the presentation, management will also be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

The video webcast presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.vallon-pharma.com) and will be archived for 90 days following the event. 

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

For more information about the company, please visit www.vallon-pharma.com.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
vallon@jtcir.com


