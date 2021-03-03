Hair Transplant Market Size & Trends Value Will Reach USD 25,116.67 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research study; the global Hair Transplant Market in 2019 was approximately USD 5,612.89 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% and is anticipated to reach around USD 25,116.67 Million by 2026. Top market players are Bosley, Restoration Robotics Inc., MEDICAMAT, Cole Instruments Inc. and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Hair Transplant Market By Surgery Method (Single Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Others), By Surgical Type (Headhair Transplant, Eyebrow Transplant, Frontal Hairline Lowering or Reconstruction and Others) By distribution channel (Hospital, Tricology Clinics, Dermatological Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026".

“According to the research study, the global Hair Transplant Market was estimated at USD 5,612.89 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 25,116.67 Million by 2026. The global Hair Transplant Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% from 2019 to 2026”.

A hair transplant is a kind of surgical technique that involved the removal of hair follicles from one part of the body to the affected part of the body. The site where hairs get removed called donor sites and the place where this hair is used called recipient sites. Due to the beneficial effect of hair transplantation compared to other methods, these methods not only prefers for people suffering from hair loss but also for those who want to alter their hairlines or acquire an attractive look. Donor sites can be any part of the body like, Face, Legs, Head, and others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Hair Transplant Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Hair Transplant Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Hair Transplant Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Hair Transplant Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Request COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Businesses: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/hair-transplant-market-by-surgery-method-single-follicular-949

The market is driven by an increasing number of hair loss cases across the world. In addition, the rising prevalence of guided baldness among genders across the world is one of the major drivers which helps in the growth of the market. Furthermore, keen public interest followed by increasing per capita expenditures in healthcare across the world is the major driving factor for this market. The high cost of treatment and lack of facility is one of the major restraint factors affecting the growth of the market. Continuous research and development may help to create futuristic opportunities within the forecast periods.

Industry Major Market Players

MEDICAMAT

Restoration Robotics Inc.

Cole Instruments Inc.

Bernstein Medical

Ethics hair Instruments

Bosley

In product type, the market is classified into Single Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), and others. Single Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) acquires the largest market share in the year 2019. This segment acquires more than half of the global hair transplant market. The growth is accounted for due to patient with hair baldness is larger in number. Follicular unit transplantation is a hair restoration technique where patients are transplanted in a group of 1 to 4 hairs in the patients.

Based on surgery type, the market is in-depth fragmented into four types: Eyebrow Transplant, Head hair Transplant, Frontal Hairline Lowering or Reconstruction, and Others. The head hair Transplant segment is the largest market in the year 2019. The Head has a widely affected region. People show a keen interest in the restoration of hair in this region.

Based on end-users, the market is classified into hospitals, Trico logy Clinics, Dermatological Clinics, and Others. The dermatological clinic holds the largest percentage of patients of hair transplants in the year 2019. Dermatological Clinic is an institution providing better help related to skin and skin-related disorders. These segments account for around more than 40% of market shares in the year 2019.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Hair Transplant sector. Key strategic developments in the Hair Transplant market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Hair Transplant market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The Hair Transplant market size is estimated to develop with healthy CAGR in upcoming years. Hair Transplant has a wide application that leads to the growth of the industry. Nonetheless, lack of knowledge is likely to obstruct the market in the coming years.

The global Hair Transplant market has been segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and application. On the basis of product segment, the target market is segmented into Single Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), and others. On the basis of the application segment, the global market is segmented into Headhair Transplant, Eyebrow Transplant, Frontal Hairline Lowering or Reconstruction, and Others. On the basis of end-Users, Market is classified into Hospital, Tricology Clinics, Dermatological Clinics, and Others

Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the MEA regions are being categorized in the report. North America is the biggest market for hair transplants. North America equipped with scientific progressions, dexterous people, and superior healthcare infrastructure is one of the major causes. The European and North American markets have a massive portion of the market. The Asia-Pacific region is probable to develop at an extensive high CAGR by 2026.

Browse the full “Hair Transplant Market By Surgery Method (Single Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Others), By Surgical Type (Headhair Transplant, Eyebrow Transplant, Frontal Hairline Lowering or Reconstruction and Others) By distribution channel (Hospital, Tricology Clinics, Dermatological Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/hair-transplant-market-by-surgery-method-single-follicular-949

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the global hair transplant market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 21.3%.

It was established through primary research that the global hair transplant market was valued at around USD 5,612.23 Billion in 2019.

The “Single Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)” category, on the basis of product segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

On the basis of surgery type segmentation, the “Head Hair Transplant” category was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

Based on the region, North America was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

The taxonomy of the Hair Transplant Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Hair Transplant Market: Surgery Method Segment Analysis

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market: Surgery Type Segment Analysis

Head hair Transplant

Eyebrow Transplant

Frontal Hairline Lowering or Reconstruction

Others

Global Hair Transplant Market: End-Users Segment Analysis

Hospital

Tricology Clinics

Dermatological Clinics

Others

