The real world evidence (RWE) market is projected to be worth USD 4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15%, claims Roots Analysis

In modern healthcare, the applications of real world data-based insights are vast, ranging from drug discovery to supporting regulatory decision-making; in fact, the US FDA routinely uses real world evidence to monitor post market safety of drugs

/EIN News/ -- London, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Real World Evidence Market, (2nd Edition), 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The digitization of data and advances in information processing, have led to the development of a wide array of tools and analytical algorithms that can now be used to mine pharmaceutical big data. The insights generated from such studies are increasingly being used to drive important judgements concerning pharmacology and healthcare. Presently, big pharmaceutical companies are estimated to spend nearly USD 20 million on an annual basis, on the generation of real world evidence to support their respective product development programs.

To order this 350+ page report, which features 140+ figures and 170+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/pharmaceutical-real-world-evidence-market/261.html

Key Market Insights

Over 240 companies claim to offer real world evidence-related services for various applications

More than 45% of these companies are start-ups / small sized players (with less than 50 employees). It is also worth highlighting that 27% of the stakeholders in this market claim to use patient powered data; the second most popular source of real world data that is used by 26% of service providers is clinical setting data.

More than 90% of the companies involved in this upcoming field of research, are based in the developed regions

Within North America, most of the real world evidence focused companies are headquartered in the US. Considering its technological superiority and the fact that it is generally open to accepting new paradigms, the US market is presently considered a hub for real world data research. In Europe, companies that claim to specialize in real world evidence are distributed across the UK, France, Ireland, and Switzerland.

Over 100 global events related to real world evidence were organized in the past couple of years

Among the active industry players, Pfizer participated in most of these events (70), followed by Merck, Janssen, Sanofi, Amgen, Eli Lilly, GSK and AstraZeneca. These events featured the participation of several non-industry players as well, which includes US FDA, University of California, Harvard Medical School and Stanford University.

Close to 2,200 articles on real world evidence have been published in reputed scientific journals since 2016

More than 20% of the publications mentioned in the report, were focused on generating / using real word evidence-based insights for the assessment of treatment safety / effectiveness of various medical products. Popular journals, in terms of number of real-world evidence-related articles published, include Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety, The New England Journal of Medicine, Diabetes Therapy, and Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

In the last 10 years, close to 1,600 clinical trials informed using real world evidence have been registered

The number of such trials, that have been registered in the recent past, have increased at a CAGR of 21% from 2010 to 2019. Majority of these trials are focused on cardiovascular disorders, oncological disorders and neurological disorders. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, several trials focused on the novel coronavirus related condition have been informed using real world data.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 65% of the market share by 2030

Based on the analysis in the report, the North American real world evidence market is estimated to grow at the fastest pace (around 16% annualized growth), in terms of service revenues. Further, it is worth mentioning that the real world evidence services market in the Latin America is anticipated to grow annually at 15.5%, followed by Middle East and North Africa (12.7%).

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/228/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering real world evidence-related services?

What is the current regulatory framework related to generation of real world data across various geographies?

What are the key drivers of acquisition activity within the real world evidence market?

Where in the world are clinical trial informed using real world evidence, being conducted?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the real world evidence market?

What is the cost saving potential associated with the use of real world evidence in drug discovery research?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 4.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the real world evidence market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Application

Types of Real World Data Sources

Therapeutic Area

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom the use of real world evidence has the potential to reduce drug approval timelines by about five years, and the associated capital investment in R&D, by 50-60%. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with the following industry experts:

Limor BH Epstein (Founder, Data2Life)

Fernando Santa (Chief Operating Officer, Adarna Health Data)

Jonathan Moshinsky (Chief Strategy Officer, uMotif)

Anonymous (Vice President, A Big Pharmaceutical Company)

Wirth Peter (Vice President, RTI Health Solutions)

Douglas Drake (Senior Director, Clinerion)

Jane Reed (Director, Life Sciences, Linguamatics)

Anonymous (Savana)

The research includes profiles of some of the key players (listed below) in this filed, each profile features an overview of the company, information related to its real world evidence-related technologies / platforms / services portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Clinerion

Clinigen Group

Cognizant Analytics

Evidera

HealthCore

IBM Watson Health (IBM)

ICON

IQVIA

Medpace

NorthWest EHealth

OptumInsight

Oracle

PAREXEL

PerkinElmer

SAS

Syneos Health

TriNetX

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/pharmaceutical-real-world-evidence-market/261.html

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Drug Repurposing Service Providers Market, 2020-2030 Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Library and Service Providers, 2020-2030 Digital Health Market : Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030: Based on Type of Solution (Software Solution, Gaming Solution and Combination Solution), Type of Therapy (Curative and Preventive) and Purpose of Solution (Medication Replacement and Medication Augmentation)

Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis