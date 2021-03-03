RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in March:



H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference – A recording of the company presentation will be available Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am Eastern Time.





– A recording of the company presentation will be available Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am Eastern Time. 33rd Annual Roth Conference – Featured panelist on “Novel Immuno-Oncology Targets That Could Improve Clinical Outcomes” panel March 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.



To access the live panel webcast or subsequent archived recording of the panel or company presentation, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media Contact:

Aljanae Reynolds

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com