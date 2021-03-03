Luke Bryan and Constellation Brands Reintroduce Two Lane American Golden Lager and Welcome Two Lane Hard Seltzer

/EIN News/ -- Country Music Superstar Collaborates With Expert Brewer To Serve Up a Taste of Home With a Smooth Sipping Lager and a New Hard Seltzer With a Southern Twist

CHICAGO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, the leading brewer and producer of high-end beer, wine and spirits, has teamed up with four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan to reintroduce Two Lane American Golden Lager, named for the familiar roads that lead you home, and welcome Two Lane Hard Seltzer, a new Southern-inspired hard seltzer.

Luke and Constellation introduced Two Lane Lager in early 2020, before temporarily hitting pause on production. Now, the beer is back on shelves and available in the corner of the country Luke calls home: Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, with plans to steadily expand distribution in the coming years. Fans in the Southeast will have more ways to kick it up, because the lager is joined by Two Lane Hard Seltzer. Two Lane Hard Seltzer was introduced in Georgia, and given its warm reception, it is now available beyond the Peach State. Each of its four refreshing flavors channels the taste of home with just one sip, reminding drinkers of summer days at the lake or sitting on the porch.

“It’s no secret that I love a good time, and I’m also deeply connected to my roots. Two Lane has found the perfect balance, combining my celebratory approach to life and my connection to home,” Luke said. “I’m very excited that Two Lane is back on shelves, and I can’t wait for people to get their first sips of Two Lane Hard Seltzer. It’s a great complement to the lager, and I hope y’all love it as much as I do.”

Luke’s support of Two Lane goes far deeper than a celebrity endorsement. He’s played an instrumental role throughout the entire process, from tasting to creative development. In fact, the flavors of Two Lane Hard Seltzer offer a literal taste of Luke’s home, with Southern-inspired recipes such as Cherry Limeade, Peach Tea, Blueberry Lemonade and Watermelon Punch.

“Two Lane is a natural extension of our high-end portfolio, and we are thrilled not only to get lager back on shelf, but to also offer Two Lane Hard Seltzer to fans across the Southeast,” said Jim Sabia, executive vice president and managing director, Beer Division, Constellation Brands. “We found an incredible co-creator in Luke Bryan. He’s down to earth and is direct in sharing his likes and dislikes, so working with him and evolving the Two Lane brand has been a really fun ride.”

Using only high-quality, American-grown ingredients, Constellation and Luke are proud to brew every can of Two Lane Lager and Hard Seltzer in Daleville, Virginia, with water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Two Lane American Golden Lager: Has 4.2% ABV, 99 calories and only 3 grams of carbohydrates per 12-ounce serving. It is available in 6-pack cans, 12-pack cans, 16-ounce single-serve cans and on draft. A 12-pack of cans has an SRP of $15.99.





Two Lane Hard Seltzer: Every 12-ounce serving has 4.5% ABV, 3 grams of real cane sugar, 110 calories and is gluten-free. All four flavors of Two Lane Hard Seltzer are available in 12-can variety packs featuring 12-ounce slim cans with an SRP of $15.99. Additionally, Cherry Limeade is offered in 16-ounce single-serve cans.



Visit drinktwolane.com for more information and details on where to find the nearest Two Lane retailer, or get it delivered straight to your door. Additionally, pending our ability to safely enjoy live music together in the months ahead, fans can crack open a Two Lane at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee (Sept. 2-5, 2021), and Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Nov. 12-14, 2021). Take the road less traveled and follow @TwoLaneBrewing on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, and remember that “Every Two Lane Brings You Home.” As always, be sure to kick it up responsibly.

About Two Lane:

Two Lane American Golden Lager and Hard Seltzer is a collaboration between Constellation Brands and country music star Luke Bryan that combines Constellation’s high-end brewing expertise with Bryan’s desire for a smooth sipping beer and Southern-inspired hard seltzer to enjoy while on tour or at home. Every can of Two Lane has a crisp, refreshing taste because it’s brewed in Daleville, Virginia, with high-quality ingredients like two-row American barley, real cane sugar, and water sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Named for the familiar roads that lead you home, Two Lane is rooted in the belief that a two-lane road can take you places a highway never could, places where friends and good times are waiting and the drinks are always cold. To learn more, take the road less traveled and follow @TwoLaneBrewing on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, or visit www.DrinkTwoLane.com.

About Luke Bryan:

Luke wrapped 2020 as Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s by reigning on their charts with 11 #1s on the Hot Country Songs chart and nine #1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade. Since his debut in 2009, Luke has garnered 26 #1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54.5 million. Luke has also tallied 14.6 Billion streams, 12.5 million albums sold with four Platinum albums, two 4x-Platinum albums, seven RIAA certified albums, 22 Platinum singles and 12 Multi-Platinum singles. Luke’s seven headline concert tours have played for 12 million fans including 36 stadium concerts, 11 Farm Tours, six years of Spring Break shows and six sold-out Crash My Playa concert events.

He was recognized as a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive times, was twice named the Entertainer of the Year by BOTH the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association and was honored as a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year. In total Luke has won over 40 music awards including seven ACM awards including his honor as the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party , seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, two CMA awards, an iHeart and a Teen Choice award and more. Luke was also named the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck and he was recently honored by the Country Radio Broadcasters as the Artist Humanitarian Award recipient in 2021.

Luke has returned to the judges table, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, for the fourth season of American Idol on ABC.

On April 9, Luke will release a deluxe version of his #1, RIAA gold certified album BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition) with six NEW songs to add to the album’s original 10 tracks.

