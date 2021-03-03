Spring Break Families Pack Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Reservations still available as some locations open early to accommodate soaring demand

2021 Reservations up 136% over last year



/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabin fever is leading to a huge increase in spring break cabin bookings at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts. Over half of the family camping and glamping chain’s more than 75 locations are welcoming guests, including some which are opening early.

Jellystone Park locations are famous for providing families with attractions such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds, activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties, and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters.

View the list of open parks below.

“Like everything else, spring break looks very different this year because of COVID-19,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing, who noted Jellystone Park 2021 reservations are up 136% so far this year, driven by a huge increase in spring break bookings. “Parents are eager to get their families out of the house, especially those of us who have been living through one of the worst winters in years.”

Hershenson encourages parents to make late winter and spring reservations now, as cabins and RV sites are booking up quickly.

Besides the cabin fever resulting from the pandemic, Hershenson says there are several other reasons families are staying at Jellystone Park this year. “Most of our locations are within a two- or three-hour drive of a major city – which eliminates air travel – and parents feel more comfortable staying in their own cabin or RV, rather than at a hotel. Plus, camping is the original form of social distancing.” He added that theme park restrictions and cancelled spring break events are prompting more families to book glamping and camping vacations.

Jellystone Park locations continue to use the sanitation and social distancing procedures they introduced last year. Many are holding theme weekends and special events, such as Easter egg hunts with Yogi Bear. Hershenson suggests guests contact the park they plan to visit for current information on the status of attractions and activities, which vary by location.

Last year, Jellystone Park saw a huge uptick in families visiting for the first time. There are tips for planning a great spring break camping vacation on the Jellystone Park blog: https://www.campjellystone.com/top-tips/.

Jellystone Park locations open in March and April*

Location Schedule Website Millbrook, IL Opens mid-April www.jellystonechicago.com Sioux Falls, SD Opens early April www.jellystonesiouxfalls.com Cave City, KY Open (all year) www.jellystonemammothcave.com Waller, TX Open (all year) www.wallerjellystonepark.com Robert, LA Open (all year) www.jellystonela.com Gardiner, NY Opens late April www.lazyriverny.com Missoula, MT Open (all year) www.jellystonemt.com Harrisville, PA Opens mid-April www.pittsburghjellystone.com Frankenmuth, MI Opens mid-March www.frankenmuthjellystone.com Tabor City, NC Open (all year) www.taborcityjellystone.com Cherokee, NC Opens late March www.jellystonecherokee.com Fremont, WI Opens mid-April www.fremontjellystone.com North Port Huron, MI Opens late April www.northporthuronjellystone.com Fremont, IN Opens late April www.jellystonesbest.com Natural Bridge, VA Opens mid-March www.campnbr.com Lake Monroe, IN Opens late April www.lakemonroejellystone.com Canyon Lake, TX Open (all year) www.jellystonehillcountry.com Milford, DE Opens late March www.delawarejellystone.com Amboy, IL Opens late April www.jellystoneamboy.com Luray, VA Opens late March www.campluray.com Emporia, VA Open (all year) www.campingbear.com Indianapolis East, IN Opens early April www.jellystoneindy.com Burleson, TX Open (all year) www.northtexasjellystone.com Forsyth, MO Open (all year) www.jellystonebranson.com Gloucester Point, VA Open (all year) www.jellystonegp.com Bremen, GA Open (all year) www.gajellystone.com Pelahatchie, MS Open (all year) www.jellystonems.com Eureka, MO Opens late March www.eurekajellystone.com Memphis, TN Open (all year) www.memphisjellystone.com Eufaula, OK Open (all year) www.jellystoneok.com Mill Run, PA Open (all year) www.jellystonemillrun.com Quarryville, PA Opens early April www.jellystonepa.com South Haven, MI Opens mid-April www.southhavenjellystone.com Golden Valley, NC Open (all year) www.campgoldenvalley.com Fredericksburg, TX Open (all year) www.twcjellystone.com Pigeon Forge, TN Open (all year) www.pigeonforgejellystone.com Pittsfield, IL Opens mid-April www.jellystonepinelakes.com Asheboro, NC Open (all year) www.asheborojellystone.com Tyler, TX Open (all year) www.jellystonetyler.com Monticello, IA Opens mid-April www.monticellojellystone.com Big Prairie, OH Opens mid-April www.whisperinghillsjellystone.com Kerrville, TX Open (all year) www.jellystoneguadalupe.com Lodi/Tower Park, CA Open (all year) www.towerparkresort.com Cranberry Acres, MA Opens mid-April www.campjellystone.com/park/146-cranberry-acres Mark Twain Lake, MO Opens mid-April www.campjellystone.com

*Attractions, activities and services vary by location.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c143032-eab5-4ac6-81a8-d569c63d0e5c