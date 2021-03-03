Major Fortune 100 Brands Choose the Unravel Data Platform to Improve the Performance of their Data Pipelines and Accelerate Better Decisions

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unravel Data , the only data operations platform providing full-stack visibility and AI-powered recommendations to drive more reliable performance in modern data applications, today announced that it now has more than 20 Fortune 100 brands using the product. This includes two of the top five global pharmaceutical companies and three of the top 10 financial companies in the world.



As more enterprise CIOs prioritize a wide range of transformative cloud migration and cloud optimization initiatives, they are faced with some daunting new challenges: how do they efficiently manage mushrooming pools of data that live across public and private cloud environments? And how do they proactively monitor the performance of the critical big data applications that power their analytics program? Data Operations (DataOps) is the disruptive category that has emerged to automate the process of managing these unwieldy data pipelines, improve data quality, and alleviate the complexity of these data systems. This is why major public cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google are leveraging the Unravel Data platform to modernize this foundational process.

Unravel Data was also recently recognized by Credit Suisse as one of five winners for its annual Disruptive Technology Recognition (DTR) program that showcases cutting-edge technology companies whose disruptive innovations are reshaping the enterprise business landscape. To demonstrate the power and scale that a modern DataOps practice can deliver, Unravel will be hosting its inaugural user event dubbed “ DataOps Unleashed , ” a one-day virtual event that will feature presentations from some of today’s leading practitioners and thought leaders from the interwoven disciplines of DataOps, data analytics, AI, and cloud.

“By every measure, 2020 was a landmark year for Unravel Data and the year in which the emerging DataOps market reached a critical inflection point. Despite the great uncertainty brought about by the global pandemic, we have also seen how companies are leveraging advanced data analytics in response to this crisis – from the global effort to accelerate vaccines to the rapid scaling of the telecom infrastructure to support remote workers – these are fundamentally data challenges that require an entirely novel approach,” said Kunal Agarwal, founder and CEO of Unravel Data. “The value that Unravel Data provides to our customers is simple: we enable them to unleash the power of their data applications so they can act intelligently and decisively on their data. For example, one of our customers leveraged modern data analytics to rapidly develop the coronavirus vaccine. We are excited about how customers will continue to apply DataOps to deliver new transformational changes to market.”

Some of the other key milestones achieved by Unravel Data in 2020 include:

Product Innovation: Keeping with the promise of providing the broadest DataOps coverage, Unravel brought several new capabilities and enhancements to its flagship platform in 2020, including AI-powered root cause analysis and tuning recommendations for cloud-native platforms like Amazon EMR, Databricks, Google BigQuery, and Presto/Trino;

Keeping with the promise of providing the broadest DataOps coverage, Unravel brought several new capabilities and enhancements to its flagship platform in 2020, including AI-powered root cause analysis and tuning recommendations for cloud-native platforms like Amazon EMR, Databricks, Google BigQuery, and Presto/Trino; Strategic Alliances and Channel Expansion : In addition to its existing distribution partnerships with AWS and Azure, Unravel also signed new agreements with the Google Marketplace and the HPE Marketplace to further expand its diverse customer base;

: In addition to its existing distribution partnerships with AWS and Azure, Unravel also signed new agreements with the Google Marketplace and the HPE Marketplace to further expand its diverse customer base; Strengthened Executive Team: Unravel added industry veteran Roman Orosco to its executive leadership team as the company’s vice president of worldwide sales; and

Unravel added industry veteran Roman Orosco to its executive leadership team as the company’s vice president of worldwide sales; and Industry Recognition: Unravel Data was awarded two new patents related to innovations in DataOps.

The market for DataOps solutions is poised to become one of the next major drivers of technology innovation for the enterprise. According to Gartner, by the year 2022, public cloud services will be essential for 90% of data and analytics innovation and by 2023, cloud-based AI will increase 5X from 2019, making AI one of the top workload categories in the cloud. Founded by a team of data scientists and application performance experts who cut their teeth at organizations such as Facebook, LinkedIn, VMWare, and Cloudera, Unravel built a full-stack intelligence platform that helps enterprise organizations to troubleshoot, analyze, and optimize the performance of their modern data applications, all from a single pane of glass.

Unravel radically simplifies the way businesses understand and optimize the performance of their modern data applications – and the complex pipelines that power those applications. Providing a unified view across the entire stack, Unravel’s data operations platform leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to offer actionable recommendations and automation for tuning, troubleshooting, and improving performance – both today and tomorrow. By operationalizing how you do data, Unravel’s solutions support modern big data leaders, including Kaiser Permanente, Adobe and Deutsche Bank. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is backed by Menlo Ventures, GGV Capital, M12, Point72 Ventures, Harmony Partners, Data Elite Ventures, and Jyoti Bansal. To learn more, visit unraveldata.com .

