Arbor Biotechnologies Names Mark D. Angelino to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies announced today the appointment of Mark D. Angelino, co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer of Generation Bio, to its Board of Directors. Mark brings significant company building and product development experience to the Arbor Board, given his expertise over the past 20 years working with numerous leading pharmaceutical companies.



“I am thrilled to work with the Arbor team and their promising technology. I look forward to helping build Arbor towards novel therapeutic opportunities utilizing the differentiated functional properties of Arbor’s nucleases,” said Mark D. Angelino.

Mark D. Angelino, PhD, was a co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Generation Bio from 2016 until 2021. Previously, Mark served as senior vice president of pharmaceutical sciences and rare disease franchise head at bluebird bio Inc. from 2012 until 2016. He also served as senior director of research and development and site head in Cambridge, Massachusetts for Baxter Healthcare Corporation from 2010 to 2012. His experience spans from early company formation through commercialization - including the BLA for gene therapy product, Zynteglo™, the first commercial launch for a bioequivalent (generic Lovenox™), ANDA for Glatopa™, the sNDA for Integrilin™, as well as numerous INDs across small-molecules, biologics, peptides, complex mixture, and gene therapy products.

“We are excited to have Mark join Arbor’s Board of Directors. Mark has a tremendous breadth of experiences and perspectives on bringing high impact therapeutic products to market,” said Paul Meister, Chairman of the Board of Arbor.

Since the initiation of its CRISPR gene editing technology development efforts, Arbor has discovered and engineered innovative technologies, including but not limited to CRISPR Cas13d, Cas12h, and Cas12i nucleases. By harnessing the differentiated capabilities of Arbor’s suite of proprietary gene editing platforms, Arbor is unlocking therapeutic products and tools to address previously unmet needs. Arbor’s research team, along with its partners and collaborators, are on the cutting edge in exploring the uses of Arbor gene editing technologies for diverse applications across cell and gene therapy and bio-manufacturing that existing tools are unable to achieve. Following its partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Arbor recently announced an agreement with Lonza, further validating the breadth of applications of its DNA gene editing platform.

Arbor Biotechnologies is an early-stage company unlocking nature’s genetic diversity to meet the next generation of challenges in the gene editing field. Arbor's proprietary discovery platform has uncovered unique CRISPR enzymes that can power applications across a wide range of industries, including therapeutics and manufacturing.

