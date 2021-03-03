Passage Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

/EIN News/ -- - On track to initiate three Phase 1/2 clinical programs in the first half of 2021: PBGM01 for GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), PBFT02 for frontotemporal dementia with granulin mutations, and PBKR03 for Krabbe disease -

- Opened first U.S. site for PBGM01’s Imagine-1 global clinical program and actively recruiting patients; other site activations in progress -

- Opening new CMC research and development site to support analytics, assay development, and product testing in 2Q 2021 -

- Strengthened financial position with recent public offering that raised $166M in net proceeds -

- Management to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET -

PHILADELPHIA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided recent business highlights.

“At Passage Bio, we are on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies to patients with devastating CNS diseases, and we are pleased with the foundational work we accomplished in 2020 as we transition to a clinical-stage company in 2021,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “In the year ahead, our priorities are progressing three clinical development programs, all set to begin in the first half of 2021, and continuing to expand our pipeline and internal operations. We are confident that with the expertise of our talented internal team, our partnership with University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, and our relationships with patient and physician groups that we are well positioned for strong execution across all our upcoming milestones.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

On track to dose first patient in Imagine-1 trial evaluating PBGM01 for the treatment of infantile GM1 gangliosidosis:





IND cleared and preparations on track to initiate Phase 1/2 trial for PBKR03 for treatment of patients with Krabbe disease, a rare pediatric disease:





IND cleared and preparations on track to initiate Phase 1/2 trial for PBFT02 for treatment of patients with frontotemporal dementia with granulin mutations (FTD-GRN), an adult indication:





Raised $166M in net proceeds via a public offering of common stock:





Continue to license and advance assets through partnership with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn)'s Gene Therapy Program (GTP):





Establishing internal and external manufacturing capabilities to meet the needs of growing pipeline:





Strengthened patient identification and engagement efforts, including:



Sponsorship of ScreenPlus pilot program, in which GM1 has been added to the New York newborn screening pilot program led by Melissa Wasserstein, M.D. Collaboration with Invitae, a leading genetic testing company, to support its Detect Lysosomal Storage Disorders program to encourage early diagnosis of GM1 and to provide educational information to patients and clinicians regarding clinical trials. Engagement with Informed DNA to design and support a genetic screening and counselling program that will be free of charge to patients with FTD. Working with investigators participating in the ALL FTD study and the Genetic Frontotemporal Dementia Initiative and supporting the Bluefield Project to Cure FTD.



:

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Dose the first patient in the global Phase 1/2 trial for PBGM01, Imagine-1, for the treatment of infantile GM1 in the first quarter of 2021. Report initial 30-day safety and biomarker data mid-year 2021.

Open CMC research and development site in Hopewell, NJ, in the second quarter of 2021.

Initiate Phase 1/2 trial for PBKR03 for the treatment of early infantile Krabbe disease in the first half of 2021. Report initial 30-day safety and biomarker data in late 2021 or early 2022.

Initiate Phase 1/2 trial for PBFT02 for the treatment of FTD-GRN in the first half of 2021. Report initial 30-day safety and biomarker data in late 2021 or early 2022.

Continue to advance preclinical programs for PBML04 (Metachromatic leukodystrophy), PBAL05 (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and PBCM06 (Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 2A), and an undisclosed adult CNS program.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $304.8 million as of December 31, 2020 as compared to $158.9 million as of December 31, 2019. In January of 2021, the company raised an additional $166 million in net proceeds from a public offering.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $304.8 million as of December 31, 2020 as compared to $158.9 million as of December 31, 2019. In January of 2021, the company raised an additional $166 million in net proceeds from a public offering. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $27.9 million for the quarter and $81.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $10.0 million and $29.7 million for the same quarter and year in 2019.

R&D expenses were $27.9 million for the quarter and $81.8 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $10.0 million and $29.7 million for the same quarter and year in 2019. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses : G&A expenses were $10.1 million for the quarter and $30.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 million and $7.0 million for the same quarter and year in 2019.

: G&A expenses were $10.1 million for the quarter and $30.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 million and $7.0 million for the same quarter and year in 2019. Net Loss: Net loss was $38.9 million, or a net loss of $0.85 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter and $112.2 million, or a net loss of $2.91 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $13.2 million, or a net loss of $3.07 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter and $45.6 million, or a net loss of $10.77 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Conference Call Details

Passage Bio will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live conference call, please dial 833-528-0605 (domestic) or 830-221-9711 (international) and reference conference ID number 6758094. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Passage Bio's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days following the call.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with unparalleled access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: our expectations about timing and execution of anticipated milestones, including initiation of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data from such trials; our expectations about our collaborators’ and partners’ ability to execute key initiatives; our expectations about manufacturing plans and strategies; our expectations about cash runway; and the ability of our lead product candidates to treat their respective target monogenic CNS disorders. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including: our ability to develop and obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates; the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events; the risk that positive results in a preclinical study or clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage clinical trials; failure to protect and enforce our intellectual property, and other proprietary rights; our dependence on collaborators and other third parties for the development and manufacture of product candidates and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Passage Bio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Passage Bio, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,002 $ 158,874 Marketable securities 169,815 — Prepaid expenses 1,405 156 Prepaid research and development 10,961 6,745 Total current assets 317,183 165,775 Other assets 8,029 11,751 Total assets $ 328,007 $ 178,613 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,265 $ 629 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,910 3,052 Total current liabilities 21,175 3,681 Deferred rent 2,077 504 Other liabilities 41 76 Total liabilities 23,293 4,261 Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: Series A‑1 convertible preferred stock: 63,023,258 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — 74,397 Series A‑2 convertible preferred stock: 22,209,301 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — 46,311 Series B convertible preferred stock: 33,592,907 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 — 109,897 Total convertible preferred stock — 230,605 Commitments and Contingencies (note 7) Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized; 45,917,084 shares issued and 45,614,807 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 5,194,518 shares issued and 4,293,039 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 4 — Additional paid‑in capital 475,617 2,410 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12 ) — Accumulated deficit (170,895 ) (58,663 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 304,714 (56,253 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 328,007 $ 178,613





Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 27,932 $ 9,972 $ 81,788 $ 29,738 Acquired in‑process research and development 1,000 — 1,000 500 General and administrative 10,124 3,620 30,114 6,951 Loss from operations (39,056 ) (13,592 ) (112,902 ) (37,189 ) Change in fair value of future tranche right liability — — — (9,141 ) Interest income, net 112 441 670 696 Net loss $ (38,944 ) $ (13,151 ) $ (112,232 ) $ (45,634 ) Per share information: Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.85 ) $ (3.07 ) $ (2.91 ) $ (10.77 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 45,571,132 4,290,598 38,615,967 4,236,061 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (38,944 ) $ (13,151 ) $ (112,232 ) $ (45,634 ) Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities 28 — (12 ) — Comprehensive loss $ (38,916 ) $ (13,151 ) $ (112,244 ) $ (45,634 )



