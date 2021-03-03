Ekso Bionics Teams Up with Performance Contracting, Inc. for Innovative Testing Approach of EVO™ Technology

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that Performance Contracting, Inc. (“PCI”), a leading U.S. specialty contractor, is the latest company in the construction vertical to implement field testing of EVO™ exoskeleton vests. Over the course of a year, PCI employees in six Bay Area counties have committed to testing EVO™ exoskeleton vests for the Company’s continued product development and innovation.



“We are excited that PCI’s workforce will benefit from our novel EVO technology,” commented Michael Pratt, Vice President of Ekso Bionics. “Companies within the construction vertical are starting to recognize that EVO provides meaningful support for workers when performing routine and labor-intensive tasks. We look forward to supporting our growing user base, including PCI, with our unique solution and driving increased adoption with our flexible subscription-based offering.”

EVO is the world’s most durable, naturally-tracking, and assistive exoskeleton vest. The exoskeleton offers unique benefits in the construction industry that aids workers when performing strenuous tasks in order to reduce fatigue and worker-related injuries while increasing productivity.

“Putting our people first has always been a key differentiator at PCI,” said David Link, Regional Manager, Bay Area of PCI. “With our team of over 6,300 skilled craft workers across the United States, it is imperative for us to invest in both their well-being and productivity to remain an industry leader. Ekso’s EVO aligns with our most important core value of safety and supports our performance-driven culture. We are eager to explore this technology in the field with the goal of helping our employees achieve their fullest potential.”

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

About Performance Contracting, Inc.

With over 40 offices nationwide, Performance Contracting Inc. (“PCI”) provides quality services and products to the industrial, commercial, and non-residential markets—from complex interior build-out services to large-scale insulation systems and scaffolding. As a result of world-class construction and a people-first focus, this employee-owned company is consistently ranked among the Top 10 Specialty Contractors in the United States. For more information, visit https://www.performancecontracting.com/ .

