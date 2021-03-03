SetPoint Medical CEO Murthy Simhambhatla Named to AIMBE College of Fellows

/EIN News/ -- VALENCIA, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing therapy for chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced that the American Institute for Biological and Medical Engineering (AIMBE) has elected Murthy Simhambhatla, PhD, to the AIMBE College of Fellows for “outstanding contributions as a medical technology innovator and business leader, advancing health for millions of patients around the world.”



The College of Fellows is comprised of the top two percent of medical and biological engineers in the country. The most accomplished and distinguished engineering and medical school chairs, research directors, professors, innovators, and successful entrepreneurs comprise the College of Fellows.

AIMBE’s mission is to recognize excellence in, and advocate for, the fields of medical and biological engineering in order to advance society. Since 1991, AIMBE’s College of Fellows has led the way for technological growth and advancement in the fields of medical and biological engineering. AIMBE Fellows have helped revolutionize medicine and related fields to enhance and extend the lives of people all over the world. They have successfully advocated for public policies that have enabled researchers and business-makers to further the interests of engineers, teachers, scientists, clinical practitioners, and ultimately, patients.

“We are tremendously proud of Murthy for receiving this incredible recognition from the AIMBE and are honored to have someone of his distinction lead SetPoint Medical,” said Allan Will, Chairman of the Board of SetPoint Medical.

A formal induction ceremony will be held during AIMBE’s 2021 Annual Event on March 26. Dr. Simhambhatla will be inducted along with 174 colleagues who make up the AIMBE Fellow Class of 2021. For more information about the AIMBE Annual Event, please visit www.aimbe.org.

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to treating patients with chronic autoimmune diseases. SetPoint Medical’s bioelectronic medicine platform is intended to offer patients and providers a treatment alternative for rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic autoimmune conditions with potentially less risk and cost than drug therapy. The company is developing a novel bioelectronic medicine platform that stimulates the vagus nerve to activate the inflammatory reflex to produce a systemic immune-restorative effect. For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.

