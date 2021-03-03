Mission Produce to Participate in March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- OXNARD, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVO) today announced Steve Barnard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Giles, Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Browne, Chief Operating Officer will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in March:



D.A. Davidson 4 th Annual Consumer Growth Conference – Thursday, March 11 th , 2021. The Company will host a virtual fireside chat 4:15 pm ET. The live audio webcast will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/.

– Thursday, March 11 , 2021. The Company will host a virtual fireside chat 4:15 pm ET. The live audio webcast will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/. 33 rd Annual Roth Conference – Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Management is participating in the conference and meeting with investors. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their Roth salesperson for availability.

About Mission Produce, Inc.

Mission Produce is the world’s most advanced avocado network and recognized leader in the worldwide avocado business. For over 35 years Mission has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh avocados, servicing retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns 11,000 acres globally and operates four state-of-the-art avocado packing facilities in key growing locations including California, Mexico & Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, New Zealand, & South Africa. Mission’s global distribution network includes eleven forward distribution centers in North America, China & Europe that offer value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. Mission is the largest global supplier of the World’s Finest Avocados, for more information please visit worldsfinestavocados.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Jeff Sonnek

Jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

646-277-1263

Media:

Denise Junqueiro

Senior Director of Marketing and Communications

Mission Produce, Inc.

press@missionproduce.com