Prelude Therapeutics Announces Participation at Three Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat at 8:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Corporate Access Day

1x1 meetings on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Corporate presentation at 3:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

A live webcast of the Barclays fireside chat and Oppenheimer presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Section of the Company’s website, https://investors.preludetx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s lead product candidates are designed to be oral, potent, and selective inhibitors of PRMT5. Prelude’s first clinical candidate, PRT543, is in Phase 1 development for advanced solid tumors and select myeloid malignancies. Prelude is also advancing PRT811, a second PRMT5 inhibitor optimized for high brain exposure, in a Phase 1 clinical trial including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The Company’s pipeline also includes its third clinical candidate, PRT1419, an orally available MCL1 inhibitor in Phase 1 development for patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies, and its two most advanced preclinical candidates, PRT2527, a CDK9 inhibitor, and PRT-SCA2, a SMARCA2 protein degrader.

