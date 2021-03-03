Stitch Fix to Present at the Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that Elizabeth Spaulding, President of Stitch Fix, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference on Wednesday, March 10 at 12:30 P.M. PT / 3:30 P.M. ET.



A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we’ve helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com.

Investor Contact: David Pearce ir@stitchfix.com