Cloudian Achieves Record Bookings and Record Customer Growth for Fiscal Year

New Ransomware and Cloud-native Solutions, VMware and Veeam Partnerships, and Industry Recognition Extend Company’s Position as Object Storage Leader

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced its sixth consecutive fiscal year of record bookings, including its highest quarterly sales ever in the fourth quarter. The company also expanded its worldwide customer base by 36% for the year, to over 550 customers, whose total Cloudian storage capacity grew 63%. Other highlights for the year included:



Industry Recognition and Customer Wins

Further validation of Cloudian’s object storage leadership , including the highest rankings across all use cases in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Object Storage, the only Gartner report focused exclusively on evaluating object storage providers (see http://bit.ly/CloudianCC).

, including Cloudian’s Object Lock ransomware protection solution winning Best New Storage Technology in the 2020 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards and its HyperIQ observability and analytics software being named a Storage Magazine/SearchStorage.com 2020 Products of the Year Awards finalist. Marquee customer wins in every industry, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, a U.S. Federal Reserve Bank, the University of California-Berkeley, Oxford University, two of the world’s top financial news companies, several leading financial services providers, major retail chains in the U.S., Europe and Australia, a global car manufacturer and a large number of healthcare and cloud services providers.



Partnership Momentum

Free healthcare ransomware protection program with VMware Cloud Providers.

program with VMware Cloud Providers. Integration of Cloudian’s object storage software on VMware Cloud Foundation™ with Tanzu™, providing a single, shared storage environment for multiple use cases across cloud-native and traditional applications.

with Tanzu™, providing a single, shared storage environment for multiple use cases across cloud-native and traditional applications. Rapidly growing adoption of Cloudian object storage in VMware Cloud Providers program , with deployments across the globe by leading service providers such as Green Cloud (U.S.), Expedient (U.S.), AUCloud (Australia), Dataline (Russia) and AIS (Thailand).

—available with both Veeam and Commvault—that makes backup data copies immutable and, therefore, invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. Integration with Splunk SmartStore, enabling organizations to index and store more data at lower cost by decoupling compute and storage.



New/Enhanced Solutions

—available with both Veeam and Commvault—that makes backup data copies immutable and, therefore, invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. Launch of flash-optimized object storage software, with leading price/performance and the unique ability to deploy flash and HDD-based nodes within an adaptive hybrid architecture.

software, with leading price/performance and the unique ability to deploy flash and HDD-based nodes within an adaptive hybrid architecture. New HyperIQ observability and analytics software that provides a unified management view of Cloudian storage and infrastructure as well as user behavior insights.

that provides a unified management view of Cloudian storage and infrastructure as well as user behavior insights. Expanded data security leadership through Cloudian HyperStore’s certification with the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS), adding to Cloudian’s Common Criteria, SEC Rule 17a-4(f) and other security certifications.

“Cloudian is at the forefront in overcoming data management and protection challenges exacerbated by the COVID pandemic,” said Michael Tso, CEO at Cloudian. “Our record results reflect the unparalleled value we provide to enterprises and service providers seeking a storage foundation that can support both modern and traditional applications, whether on-premises or in a hybrid cloud environment.

“In the coming year, we will continue working closely with our solution and channel partners to ensure customers can execute their digital transformation and drive greater business success."

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

