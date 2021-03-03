Loop Media Partners with Doing Things Media to Bring the Internet’s Funniest and Most Viral Videos to Restaurants, Venues, and Retail Establishments

/EIN News/ -- Glendale, CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), a leading provider of its own branded music video and entertainment streaming services for businesses and consumers (OTC: LPTV), today announced its partnership with Doing Things Media, creators of the Internet’s funniest memes and viral videos curated daily to an audience of more than 60 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.



This partnership will bring Doing Things’ entertaining video content, which includes some of the most popular brands built on Instagram, to Loop’s premium B2B users, including locations such as Yard House, Margaritaville, Buffalo Wild Wings, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and many more. Doing Things’ library of 160K+ viral videos adds to Loop’s growing library of premium videos to provide an even more relatable and culturally relevant product offering to its distribution partners.

Doing Things Media owns and operates many of the Internet’s funniest meme properties, including:

“With 60+ million followers across a portfolio of 25+ original meme brands, Doing Things Media generates the funniest, most shareable, and culturally relevant memes and video content on the Internet,” said Jon Niermann, CEO and Co-Founder of Loop Media. “Through Loop’s distribution platform and network, Doing Things will provide audiences with humorous, lighthearted content during a time in which consumers may feel unease returning to out-of-home establishments.”

“Our portfolio of like-minded content creators has proven time and again, across multiple platforms, that our content is appealing to mainstream and niche audiences,” said Reid Hailey (Shitheadsteve), Co-Founder of Doing Things Media. “We’re so excited the top-tier venues in Loop’s network will now get the chance to entertain their customers while they eat, drink, shop, or travel, especially as we navigate these stressful times.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. is a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists. Through its proprietary Loop Player for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos both directly to consumers and venues out of home.

Loop Media’s content reaches thousands of out-of-home (OOH) locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. To date, these include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

One of the largest and most important libraries of music videos, live performances, and other content ever assembled fuels Loop Media channels in a multitude of genres and moods: non-music channels focused on movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (FAST) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Doing Things Media

Doing Things Media (DTM) is responsible for the funniest, most shareable and culturally relevant memes and video content on the Internet. The company is making ordinary life relatable, humorous and entertaining through a portfolio that includes some of the most popular brands built on Instagram, including Shitheadsteve, No Chaser, Middle Class Fancy, Gamers Doing Things, Neat Mom, Neat Dad, All Gas No Brakes , and Animals Doing Things, among others. Through its IP, DTM fuels consumer products, branded content, video licensing, publishing and original entertainment across digital and linear TV.

The company was co-founded in 2017 by Reid Hailey (Shitheadsteve) and Derek Lucas (No Chaser), who joined forces to bring together like-minded content creators who were developing funny and feel-good content to mainstream and niche audiences. Today, DTM touts more than 25+ unique brands and delivers more than 100 pieces of original and curated content daily to an audience of more than 60 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

DTM works with global brands, publishing and media partners, including ABinBev, T-Mobile, Activision, Hulu, Ford, among others, looking to engage audiences with content at the pulse of cultural relevance. This includes the company’s fast-growing direct-to-consumer products business, featuring comedic apparel and accessories based on what’s trending. The company also offers its partners such as SportsCenter and Universal, access to its vast library of 100,000 of the internet's most viral videos.

Doing Things Media brands also extend into traditional media, including television and book deals. Most recently, Doing Things Media announced a TV development deal for its show All Gas No Brakes with Abso Lutely productions; a second season of Howie Mandel's Animal Doing Things on Nat Geo Wild; licensing deal with MTV's Ridiculousness for its fun, viral content; and its first publishing deal with, Doggos Doing Things, which went on sale this summer through Hachette Book Group.

