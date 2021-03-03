Graph + AI Summit 2021, Industry’s Only Open Conference For Accelerating Analytics and AI With Graph, Returns in April

Conference Host TigerGraph Focuses on Real-World Customer Case Studies and Hands-on Workshops; Call for Speakers Open Through March 25

Digital transformation, particularly during 2020, has accelerated an across-the-board enterprise move to the cloud. As transactional and analytical workloads have moved to the cloud, graph technologies play a key role in connecting, analyzing and learning from data, both on-premises and in the cloud. In fact, when it comes to graph, it’s not “if” but “when.” Mark Beyer, Distinguished VP Analyst with Gartner, noted the following in a report on the adoption of graph technology in the enterprise: “To Graph or Not to Graph? That Is Not the Question — You Will Graph.” 1

The Graph + AI Summit , focused on accelerating analytics, AI, and machine learning with graph algorithms, will return as a virtual conference on April 21-22, 2021. This latest event comes after the inaugural Graph + AI 2020, which attracted more than 3,000 attendees from 56 countries. Data scientists, data engineers, architects, and business and IT executives from 115 of the Fortune 500 companies participated in the last event. Speakers from UnitedHealth Group, Intel, Dell, Jaguar Land Rover, Intuit, AT&T, Xandr, Scotiabank, Accenture, KPMG, Publicis Sapient, and Xilinx, along with many innovative startups, shared how their organizations benefited from graph. The Graph + AI 2021 roster will feature many of these thought leaders along with new speakers from the world’s largest banks, retailers and fintechs.

Harry Powell, Director of Data and Analytics at Jaguar Land Rover, will deliver the keynote for Graph + AI Summit 2021. Jaguar Land Rover has accelerated query times across their complex supply chain model from three weeks to 45 minutes, reduced their supplier risk by 35 percent, and delivered three times the business value from their data. Noel Yuhanna, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester, will join Harry for the Graph + AI 2021 keynote to discuss how organizations of all sizes are driving business outcomes with graph data platforms.

Graph + AI Summit Workshops, Breakout Sessions, Certification Opportunities

At Graph + AI Summit 2021, data scientists, engineers and architects will:

Attend hands-on workshops and technical breakout sessions for the integration of graph algorithms into your analytics and AI projects

for the integration of graph algorithms into your analytics and AI projects Get certified on graph algorithms for machine learning

on graph algorithms for machine learning Skill up by learning how real-world companies are implementing graph with analytics, AI and machine learning processes including: Graph enrichment techniques by leveraging NLP for enhanced knowledge retrieval Unsupervised machine learning with graph Continuous graph-based feature generation and training with in-database machine learning Enterprise-ready visualization dashboards that integrate AI with your graph- based solutions





The conference will feature four industry tracks for business and IT executives with case studies for:

Banking, Insurance and Fintech

Technology, Advertising, Media and Entertainment

Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce

Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences

Graph + AI Summit 2021 Call for Papers -- Open Through March 25, 2021

Have you worked on combining analytics, AI or ML with graph algorithms to analyze customer data? Have you put graph to work to find fraudsters, predict health outcomes or recommend the most relevant products or services? Does your project address supply chain issues? Does your prototype combine NLP, chatbot, or other AI features with a graph database? If you’re working to solve real-world problems with graph, we want to hear from you.

The conference will include keynote presentations from graph luminaries as well as industry and technology tracks. Each track will include beginner, intermediate and advanced-level sessions. Our audience will benefit from a mix of formal presentations and interactive panel participation. Case studies are particularly welcome.

Your submission may include one or more of the following topics:

Artificial intelligence use cases and case studies

Machine learning use cases and case studies

Graph neural networks

Combining Natural Language Processing (NLP) with graph

First-of-a-kind solutions combining AI, machine learning and graph algorithms

Predictive analytics

Customer 360, customer journey

Hyper-personalized recommendation engine

Fraud detection, anti-money laundering

Supply chain optimization

Cybersecurity

Industry-specific applications in internet, eCommerce, banking, insurance, fintech, media, manufacturing, transportation and healthcare industries

Please submit your proposal by March 25, 2021 at 12:00 A.M./midnight PT here .

Registration

To register for the event, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/graphaisummit/ .

Helpful Links

1 Gartner, Graph Steps Onto the Main Stage of Data and Analytics: A Gartner Trend Insight Report, 14 December 2020

