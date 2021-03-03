Lantronix Announces the Availability of Mobile Hardware Development Kit Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Accelerates Innovation, Development, Testing and Deployment of Android Mobile Applications in AI, Gaming, Photography and More

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced the availability of the Mobile Hardware Development Kit (HDK) featuring the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform. Engineered with industry-leading innovations, including an advanced 5nm process design, the HDK based on Snapdragon 888 accelerates innovation, development and testing of Android™ mobile applications in artificial intelligence, gaming, photography and more.



“Based on our long-standing relationship with Qualcomm Technologies, we have expanded our Development Kit’s offerings with the latest based on Snapdragon 888, bringing this new cutting-edge Android mobile development solution to our customers,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy, Lantronix Inc.

Delivering next-generation software technology and tools, the HDK featuring Snapdragon 888 provides an open-frame solution for innovating, evaluating, optimizing, testing, and deploying Android applications based on the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. The HDK enables developers to perform platform evaluation and benchmarking, hardware component or peripheral testing and proof-of-concept testing.

HDK Featuring Snapdragon 888 Product Highlights

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 5G Mobile Platform

Memory: 12GB RAM + 256GB UFS storage

Numerous I/O and connectivity options

Accessory display, camera and sensor available

6x 4-Lane MIPI CSI camera ports

2x 4-Lane MIPI DSI display ports

1x USB3.1 Gen 2 (10.0 Gbps) Type-C with DisplayPort video out

HDMI Video output

Wi-Fi 6 – 802.11ax 2×2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi / BT 5

Android 11

The HDK featuring Snapdragon 888 empowers innovation of mobile Android applications or commercial devices based on the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. It is ideal for use by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), hardware/software vendors, developers and engineers, Android application developers, consumer manufacturers, hardware component vendors, camera vendors and flash chip vendors.

The development kit, as well as display expansion board, camera board and sensor board are available to order now through the Lantronix eStore.

Order the mobile HDK featuring Snapdragon 888 here.

Want to see what comes in the kit? Check out our Unboxing Video HERE

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software, and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products as well as the availability of the Mobile Hardware Development Kit (HDK) featuring the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488

© 2021 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and EMG, and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.