Sharps Compliance to Participate at the ROTH Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) announced today that David P. Tusa, Chief Executive Officer will participate in the ROTH Virtual Conference on Tuesday March 16, 2021. Mr. Tusa will be available from 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. ET for one-on-one and small group meetings via teleconference.



About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com .