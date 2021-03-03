Cambium Learning® Group Carries Momentum into 2021 with Strong Growth Numbers and Strategic Acquisitions

Digital education leader is poised for a successful 2021 by building on its 2020 achievements

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a challenging year for the wider education industry, Cambium Learning® Group continued to build momentum by remaining focused on its strategy: to address K-12 education's most essential challenges through its house of award-winning brands. Today the company is reporting key milestones and achievements that position it well for accelerated growth in 2021 and beyond.



“During the last 12 months, the Cambium family of brands has ramped up efforts to provide essential digital learning solutions to parents, educators and students as they’ve transitioned to online and remote environments,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium Learning Group. “Looking ahead, we’ll continue to emphasize our core elements of simplicity, certainty and now to ensure all educators and students feel seen and supported.”

Impressive Growth across Cambium’s Portfolio

The impact of COVID-19 on education will undoubtedly change learning forever. In a year that saw K-12 digital curriculum spend exceed $13.1B and the percentage of schools and districts now issuing personal computing devices jump to 87%1, Cambium rose to the challenge. Across its portfolio of curriculum brands, Cambium experienced continued and accelerated growth in year-over-year bookings and usage:

Through targeted product and go-to-market investments, Cambium’s Lexia Learning, Learning A-Z, Time4Learning, and ExploreLearning brands organically grew approximately 50% in 2020.

Voyager Sopris Learning’s LETRS product, the market-leading professional learning solution for literacy educators, grew nearly 100% in 2020 and nearly 600% over the last three years.

Importantly, Learning A-Z expanded access to its digital literacy solutions in response to the pandemic, and to date has more than 12.5 billion downloads.

Today Cambium serves more than 18 million students in 170+ countries.

Strategic Acquisitions Expand Cambium’s Brand

As part of its approach to curate K-12’s leading house of digital-first brands, Cambium expanded its portfolio in 2020, starting with the acquisition of Cambium Assessment, which delivers online assessment solutions that improve student performance while supporting state education accountability. Cambium was recently selected to support the Texas Education Agency in its development, administration, scoring and reporting for the Texas Student Assessment Program.

“Cambium Assessment is excited to partner with Texas as it transitions to 100% computer-based testing and leverages technology to assess what students know and can do,” said Steve Kromer, President of Cambium Assessment. “We welcome the opportunity to deploy our suite of fully integrated online systems and tools to support teaching and learning in the state and to serve all students and families successfully.”

Additionally, in October 2020 Cambium closed the acquisition of Lexia Learning, a provider of research-proven products in personalized literacy instruction, assessment, and intervention. Through this acquisition, Cambium expanded its capabilities in literacy, adding Lexia Learning’s Core5 and PowerUp products to a strong portfolio that already included best-in-class reading solutions such as LETRS and Language! Live. The acquisition of Lexia Learning creates a continuum of high-quality literacy products and services that allows Cambium to serve more districts, teachers, and students.

Cambium Deepens Investment in Executive Team and Shared Services

As Cambium continues to grow its house of brands, it has also expanded its executive thought leadership team. Over the past year, the company has welcomed seasoned leadership talent, including Chief Operating Officer Ashley Andersen Zantop, Chief Marketing Officer John Jorgenson, Chief People Officer Melissa Yates May and Chief Legal Officer Sean Klein.

“We welcome these new hires to the team and respect the deep experience and shared passion for K-12 education each is bringing to the company,” said Campbell. “We continue to add only the very best talent to constantly improve and differentiate Cambium as a leader in the dynamic evolution of K-12 education.”

1 The Learning Counsel, 2020 Digital Transition Survey

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

