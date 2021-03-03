Global Downstream Polyethylene Market is estimated to increase from 1.5% in 2020 to 3.6% in 2030 during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Downstream Polyethylene Market accounted to increase from 1.5% in 2020 to 3.6% in 2030 during forecast period. The polyethylene market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. The expansion of the packaging industry is predicted to be another factor that can augment the polyethylene market size in the coming period.

The report " Global Downstream Polyethylene Market, By Type ((Low-density polythene (LDPE), Medium-density polythene (MDPE), High-density polythene (HDPE)), By Technology (Films & Sheets Extrusion, Pipe Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding and Others), By End-user (Packaging, Construction, Automobile, Electrical & Electrics, Household Applications and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030"

Key Highlights:

The introduction of bio-degradable polythene in the market has boosted the downstream polythene market.

The film and sheet extrusion has power to lead the polythene market in the upcoming period.

Analyst View:

Agricultural sector has propelled this market due to rise in demand of nozzles and drippers at irrigation fields. The rise in usage of micro tubes and emitting pipelines is one of the factors for boosting this market. Surge in the of manufacturing toys, fashion apparel, and sports goods also help in increasing the downstream polythene market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Downstream Polyethylene Market is segmented based on the type, technology, end-user and region.

By Type, the Global Downstream Polyethylene Market is segmented into Low-density polythene (LDPE), Medium-density polythene (MDPE), High-density polythene (HDPE).

By Technology, the market is segmented in Films & Sheets Extrusion, Pipe Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding and Others.

By End-user, Global Downstream Polyethylene Market is segmented into Packaging, Construction, Automobile, Electrical & Electrics, Household Applications and Others.

By region, Global Downstream Polyethylene Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in Global Downstream Polyethylene Market include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) LyondellBasell Industries NV (Netherlands), China Petroleum Corporation (China), Sasol Ltd (South Africa), INEOS Group Holdings SA (UK), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad (Malaysia), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US), and DowDuPont (US).

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Downstream Polyethylene Market, By Type ((Low-density polythene(LDPE), Medium-density polythene(MDPE), High-density polythene(HDPE)), By Technology (Films & Sheets Extrusion, Pipe Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding and Others), By End-user (Packaging, Construction, Automobile, Electrical & Electrics, Household Applications and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

