FDCTech Accepts Payment in Bitcoin (BTC) as Market Acceptance of Digital Currency as a Medium of Exchange Grows Rapidly

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that it is accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as a customer payment option. This initiative will allow non-US customers to seamlessly pay technology and software development fees while avoiding the financial intermediaries and transaction fees associated with payment using local currencies. To those customers choosing to pay in Bitcoin, FDC will offer discounts for any invoice over ten thousand ($10,000). The ease of cross-border payments via BTC also reduces the set-up time for non-US customers.



The Company sees several benefits to adopting BTC as a payment method – faster payment, decreased chargebacks and reduced transaction fees. The overall transaction fees can rise to 4% of the invoice amount if paid through bank cards via a third-party. Further, the Company may avoid the costs associated with managing multiple currency accounts for non-US customers. As more and more clients adopt and accept cryptocurrency, the Company expects cash flow to benefit from faster settlement and significantly reduced credit risks since bitcoin payments require funds to be present in digital wallets at the time of the payment.

The Company expects to expand its services in developing economies where the uncertainty of Covid brings the potential for currency volatility. For businesses operating in these countries, the use of bitcoin, a digital currency with a universal settlement, offers an attractive alternative to holding currency balances that may be subject to adverse movements in local currencies.

FDCTech is a business based in the United States, and as such, holds most of its liquid assets in US-dollars at an FDIC-insured institution.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC"), formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.

