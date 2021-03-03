Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Isoray to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- RICHLAND, Wash., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and seed brachytherapy innovator, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Lori Woods will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17 at 11:20 a.m. ET. CEO Woods and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hunt will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Isoray’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://isoray.com/investors/presentations/. An on-demand replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the website and will be available for 90 days.

About Isoray
Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc. is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy options throughout the body. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Join us on Facebook.


Contact:
Investor Relations: Mark Levin (501) 255-1910
Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747

