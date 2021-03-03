GREENWICH.HR AND ONE MODEL ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR LABOR MARKET INTEL
Greenwich.HR to provide real-time hiring data to One Model's Labor Market Intel site
The combination of One Model's leading-edge people analytics platform and the world-class labor market intelligence of Greenwich.HR will create disruptive value for a broad range of users”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwich.HR has partnered with One Model for their Labor Market Intel product. One Model’s Labor Market Intel site combines data from Greenwich.HR, the world’s largest and fastest-growing labor market data platform, with market supply data within One Model’s world class people analytics platform. This allows recruiting and people analytics teams to find critical talent pools and gain deeper knowledge of talent and industry competition. Labor Market Intel will also enable integration of internal HR and non-HR data with the real-time, high-definition market data from Greenwich.HR to provide a much richer picture of talent opportunities and challenges.
"We're thrilled to expand our collaboration with the One Model team. Our teams have been working together throughout 2020, and we know that the combination of One Model's leading-edge people analytics platform and the world-class labor market intelligence of Greenwich.HR will create disruptive value for a broad range of users,” said Cary Sparrow, CEO of Greenwich.HR.
“With the data from Greenwich.HR, we are able to deliver a robust dataset to our Labor Market Intel customers who are using it to develop specific strategies to find and retain key talent, to decipher competitors’ business strategies, and to identify ideal locations for expansion plans,” added Nicholas Garbis, VP of People Analytics Strategy at One Model.
This is the latest joint effort between Greenwich.HR and One Model. Earlier in 2020, the companies collaborated to launch a real-time job market tracking and analysis site to provide visibility to real-time job market trends throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. These insights are updated daily and are available at www.covidjobimpacts.greenwich.hr.
About Greenwich.HR
Greenwich.HR brings an entirely new lens to seeing the labor market, allowing innovations and efficiencies that have never been possible. Greenwich.HR provides the largest, fastest-growing, and most precise labor market data platform available. We track the hiring and pay behaviors of over 4 million organizations in real time. We provide daily intelligence on 70 percent of all new US jobs, and have now expanded our coverage internationally. Learn more at www.Greenwich.HR and at LinkedIn.
About One Model
One Model’s industry-leading, enterprise-scale people analytics platform is a comprehensive solution for business and HR leaders that integrates data from HR systems with financial and operational data to deliver metrics, storyboard visuals, and predictive analytics through a proprietary AI and machine learning model builder. People data presents unique and complex challenges which One Model simplifies to enable faster, better, evidence-based workforce decisions. Learn more at www.onemodel.co
One Model’s new Labor Market Intel product delivers external supply & demand data at an unmatched level of granularity and flexibility. The views in LMI help you to answer the questions you and your leaders need answers to with the added flexibility to create your own customized views. Learn more at www.onemodel.co/LMI
