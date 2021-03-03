Texas Businesses Praise Governor Abbott’s Executive Order Opening Texas 100 Percent

March 3, 2021 | Press Release

Texas business leaders today praised Governor Greg Abbott for his Executive Order that opens Texas to 100 percent:

"Throughout the pandemic, Governor Abbott has implemented measures that protect our communities, while ensuring Texans still have the ability to earn a paycheck and put food on their tables. Once again, the Governor is striking the right balance by removing the heavy hand of government and allowing businesses to operate as they see fit. One year into dealing with COVID-19, organizations understand what protocols they must implement to function safely, and TAB knows Texas companies will operate responsibly,” said Glenn Hamer, CEO of the Texas Association of Business.

"Our members are relieved that the governor has decided that all businesses can operate at full capacity. It's important that individuals continue to take personal responsibility and follow CDC guidelines to keep healthy and prevent the deadly coronavirus from spreading, but today's announcement is a step in the right direction toward helping small businesses recover from the economic slump caused by the pandemic and to keep Texans working,” said NFIB State Director Annie Spilman.

“Today’s announcement from the Governor is a welcome one for businesses and employees throughout Texas. Businesses know what it takes to operate safely and do not need the heavy hand of government dictating to them how to function. As other states in the country keep restrictions in place, Texas will spearhead the economic recovery under Governor Abbott’s leadership and with the aid of the Legislature," said Invest Texas Council Chairman Ron Simmons.

“The Texas Restaurant Association thanks Governor Abbott for outlining a plan today that will lift costly business restrictions for most of the state where we are seeing significant improvement in our COVID-19 case, hospitalization, and vaccination numbers. We also thank the healthcare workers, first responders, and everyone else whose tireless work has enabled us to reach this point. What was originally planned as a two-week closure to bend the curve has become nearly one year of unprecedented challenges, wreaking havoc on the restaurant industry and families across Texas. For the thousands of local restaurants on the brink of closure and the 167,000 Texans that remain unemployed in our industry alone, there’s finally a light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel,” said the Texas Restaurant Association.