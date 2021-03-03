Print on Demand Nova Scotia Lobster Design from ebay to Blockchain ERC-1155 NFT making Nova Scotia lobster Industry news
Major change in art Paradigm with launch of New England Same Sex Lobster Couple Salt & Pepper Design. From POD ebay to ERC-1155 Blockchain smart contractMETEGHAN, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These days news filled with the Crypto currency speculation, is huge on the Non Fungible Token NFT phenomenon .
Creating a New Renaissance for artist and the selling of their works, while Brick and Mortar Galleries Fall by the Wayside.
This new digital asset — known as a non-fungible token (NFT) — continues to explode in popularity during the pandemic as enthusiasts and investors scramble to spend enormous sums of money on items that only exist online.
Blockchain technology allows the items to be publicly authenticated as one-of-a-kind, unlike traditional online objects which can be endlessly reproduced.The reality here is that this is very, very valuable because of who is behind it.
“Non-fungible” refers to items that cannot be exchanged on a like-for-like basis, as each one is unique — in contrast to “fungible” assets like dollars, stocks or bars of gold.
Examples of NFTs range from digital artworks and sports cards to pieces.Our digital lives are surrounded by countless digital objects. NFTs are a way to give these objects financial value. So they take on a new level of significance and importance.
Hence the speculative financial value frenzy which is most often entirely unrelated to their artistic value.
With Blockchain enabled NFTs a Self Representing artist : No Longer Needs the Politically Connected “ Clout” so as to hopefully find a “Patron” that would enabling them to have a career.
MBF-Lifestyle is on the trend and launches the Nova Scotia New England Lobster Variant Series of
Acrylic on Acid Free Paper Series , leading with the release of the first interracial Same Sex Lobster Couple,Salt & Pepper
Available as the Print on Demand POD version on Ebay ;Fine art America for the on Metal Etched version.
As well as the eye opening Blockchain NFT version on the Opensea.io platform; in the form of a rotating Digital Design. Like Faberge Egg Meets Lobster Brand Logo Salt & Pepper on the Mavillette Beach in form fitted Blue Speedos and Sunglasses.
It is this proof of work consensus Smart Contract that makes it’s own Provenance, not who owned it before. Something that was inconceivable a few years ago, and still remains so to the vast majority of mainstream art galleries still in the old paradigm. While progressive Artist and Buyers in the know are changing the face of Art dealing forever.
These Cartoon Caricatures are a Visual Narrative; sort of Like…BoJack Horseman meets Letterkenny TV; only with Human like Lobsters.
They have names personalities and are very sports active in the local French Acadian community; a pure Visual pattern interrupt reboot to a stagnant Bureaucratic stuck News issue.
Bringing fresh Atlantic Canadian air and a comic view to make light of a South West Nova Scotia Lobster council of Canada Industry . A political situation fuelled by Male Ego and Greed, from Clear Oceania Water to China and back again.
Available now in Print on Demand format poster and Coffee Mug only, so as to keep it simple.New designs added as soon as the artist completed the hand drawing and acrylic painting production of the Cartoon Designs series.
Digital Designs by Claude Edwin Theriault of MBF-Lifestyle being Coin Minted into Smart Contracts ERC 1154 with Ease weekly ;and awaiting transfer to the Speculating NFT holder of the Intellectual Property.
The buying transaction is made by having Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) digital tokens tied to an artwork using blockchain technology. With all the details regarding provenance and authenticity of the artwork. Blockchain uses “digital scarcity”, involving issuing a limited number of copies of an artwork with a unique token (a unique string of numbers that can be used as a digital representation of a physical asset) that are valuable because of who is behind it.
Once purchased the work will simply be transferred directly from the artist to the buyer, accompanied by a unique NFT encrypted with the artist’s signature.
Our walls are now screens and the NFT owner can Project the 360 degree rotating Digital Designs onto a wall in their Bar/Restaurant/Meet & Greet -Studio for their Brand Letterhead.
Waiting to see what transpires, in the market activity on opensea.io
