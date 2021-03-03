Mickey Moore announces his campaign to represent the 9th Ward on the Minneapolis City Council
9th Ward Candidate Mickey Moore
We Need Moore
We Need Moore for Ward 9
Minneapolis minority business leader Mickey Moore announces his campaign for the 9th Ward city council seat.
I urge you to join me in working together to make our Ward and our city stronger, safer, more prosperous, more inclusive, more just and more peaceful for everyone. WE NEED MOORE”MPLS., MN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mickey is best known as the man who battled the state of Minnesota to establish a viable and vibrant professional hair braiding industry. The Braid Factory is currently celebrating its 25th year as the area’s most popular hair braiding salon. Since 2020, Mickey has been speaking directly with local residents and business owners about their concerns. “The overwhelming consensus is that our city is in desperate need of strong, proven and qualified leadership. We cannot continue to allow the same policy failures that lead to the sort of tragic and destructive consequences that traumatized us all last Summer”.
— Mickey Moore
Ward 9 residents need and deserve professional leadership on the complex issues of police reform, public safety and the associated Social Justice implications. To that end the “We Need Moore” campaign has developed several solution-oriented strategies. A combination of significant and meaningful changes that will result in more responsive and effective public safety, (such as an unarmed “Peace Division” that handles non-violent and non-criminal calls for assistance, composed of dedicated and caring professionals trained in mental health, de-escalation and resource allocation) as well as symbolic gestures directed at restoring the public faith in our police. (such as ending the use of attack dogs as police accomplices and an immediate independent review into all past fatal police encounters) We need a new and advanced public safety system that can learn to operate without resorting to the outdated methods that essentially encourage violent interactions between the community and the police.
Moore says, “I am running to represent the 9th Ward on the Minneapolis City Council because, as a person of color, I have experienced firsthand the violent and unfair practices and policies of our policing system. Now, as a retired businessman and, hopefully, your next city councilmember, I will bring a deep commitment to the issues of Social Justice and police reform. I have a long and proven track record of understanding how we can move towards economic equality through inclusion, education and opportunity.”
As councilmember, Moore will place solving the affordable housing crisis, challenging our state to eliminate the “education gap” and revitalizing our commercial districts through assisting distressed small and local businesses among his top priorities. According to Khadra Hassan, the senior minority outreach advisor with the We Need Moore campaign, “Mickey’s decades of business experience, positively serving our community and overcoming tremendous government resistance to bring targeted economic opportunities to the chronically underserved will be incredibly helpful as we work together to rebuild and reinvigorate our critical business thoroughfares.”
Mickey ran for U.S. Congress in 2020 with absolutely NO funding whatsoever. Inspired by the George Floyd tragedy, remarkably, Mickey’s 38,000 districtwide votes included over 1,200 votes in Ward 9 alone, and he achieved the highest vote total in the nation in any traditional third party congressional candidate. Mickey was born and raised in South Mpls. An upbringing of harsh poverty and Democratic idealism, the single son of a single mother, who eventually earned her master’s degree and served the city and county her entire career as an economic analyst. Now, after 25 years of being closely connected to our community through his ownership of The Braid Factory, Mickey has the honor and the opportunity to give back through public service.
“I urge you to join me in working together to make our Ward and our city stronger, safer, more prosperous, more inclusive, more just and more peaceful for everyone. For our families, for our neighbors and for our future. We need more and we deserve more. I am the only candidate who both advertises and answers their own phone. You can test that anytime by calling 612-220-0233 or join me by going to our Website, www.weneedmoore.org or any of our social media sites, Facebook or Instagram, and contact us to get involved in our campaign and help start creating a better future today.”
Mickey Moore
We Need Moore
+1 612-220-0233
michael moore
We Need Moore
+1 612-220-0233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter