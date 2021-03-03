Frank Averill Announces Pet-friendly Headquarters in New Medium Blog

Frank Averill of Averill Electric Company, has taken to Medium to announcing Averill Electric is joining the growing list of pet-friendly workplaces in the U.S.

EASTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With every New Year comes the opportunity for positive change. This year, Averill Electric has updated its corporate policies allowing employees to bring their dogs to work, which has had a meaningful impact on staff and the firm's company culture.According to Averill’s blog, his decision to create a pet-friendly environment came after “researching the benefits of having dogs at the workplace and listening to the employees and their concerns for their furry family members,” he writes.The 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reports that 67% of U.S. households or roughly 85 million families own a pet. This statistic suggests that at least some of those owners would appreciate a workplace that permits pups in the office.Frank Averill has already witnessed an increase in employee morale due to this new policy. He hopes that over time, this company perk will help with employee retention and attracting fresh talent.A recent study by Wellness Natural Pet Food indicates that 75% of respondents believe pets in the office would help defuse stressful situations. Additionally, 59% of participants felt they would get to know their colleagues better if animals were present.In his blog, Averill also describes several other proven advantages of embracing our four-legged friends at work, including a better work-life balance and increased productivity. Employees may also be motivated to lead healthier lifestyles, as they are encouraged to step outside with their dogs during the day.As more business owners choose to educate themselves on the positive effects of pets in the workplace, Frank Averill believes the number of pet-friendly workplaces will undoubtedly increase in the upcoming years.If you are interested in learning more about how a pet-friendly environment can benefit your office, please read Frank Averill’s full blog here. About Frank AverillAverill graduated from Massasoit Community College, where he majored in electrical engineering and business management. Having been hired by a reputable construction company at the age of nineteen, Averill now has an extensive range of industry-related experience. Running a highly successful business based out of Easton, Massachusetts, Averill and his team utilize the prefabrication method to ensure optimal results. Valuing both quality and sustainability, the Individuals at Averill Electric Company, Inc. work hard to ensure customer satisfaction.