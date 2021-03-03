Winter ATV use suspended on groomed trails in Nemadji, St. Croix state forests

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has suspended winter ATV use on 99 miles of groomed, shared-use trails in the Nemadji and St. Croix state forests, including the Matthew Lourey State Trail due to warming temperatures.

When the temperature is warmer than 30 degrees, ATVs and fat tire/mountain bicycles need to stay off the trail to help preserve the base snow cover until colder temperatures return. Doing so extends winter riding as long as possible.

“Wheeled vehicles and bikes do not have the same weight distribution as a snowmobile and can quickly damage trails with a soft or melting base,” said Moose Lake area trails supervisor, Mary Straka. “Even when trail restrictions are not in place, it’s always a good idea to occasionally look behind you to ensure you aren’t leaving a path of damage.”

The Gandy Dancer State Trail, forest roads and nongroomed trails currently remain open.

Riders are encouraged to check for ATV and OHV trail status at mndnr.gov/ohv/closures before heading out to the trails.