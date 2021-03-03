DNR invites public review, announces meeting on Mille Lacs Lake fisheries management

Minnesotans can learn about and comment on fisheries management goals and objectives proposed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for Mille Lacs Lake.

Public review of a five-year lake management plan is taking place now through Friday, April 2. Members of the public can comment via an online survey or during an online public meeting scheduled from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 23. Visit the Mille Lacs Lake webpage for links to the draft management plan and meeting registration information.

The draft plan for Mille Lacs Lake includes species-specific goals for walleye, northern pike and bass. It also acknowledges the DNR’s commitment and obligation to share harvest with eight Ojibwe bands within the 1837 ceded territory and has goals for involving the public and the local community in lake management.

“Mille Lacs Lake is an important fishery resource,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “Given that importance, it’s essential to have a long term comprehensive fisheries management plan based in sound science and public input, similar to our planning for other large lakes.”

During the March 23 public meeting, DNR staff will give a presentation summarizing the draft plan, answer questions and take written and spoken comments. Those who wish to speak can select that option when they register for the meeting. Participants who attend the meeting may also respond to the online survey.

In 2019, the DNR collected public input on what is important to people about Mille Lacs Lake, its fish, the activities that take them to the lake and the area's communities. The DNR carefully considered that in developing the draft management plan on which the DNR is now seeking comments.